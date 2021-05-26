UK MoD Buys Noisy Light Tanks That Can’t Shoot While Moving, The Times — MercoPress





UK MoD buys noisy light tanks that cannot shoot while moving. The Times Wednesday, May 26, 2021-06:21 UTC Ajax is designed to replace the 1970s-era simitter light tank used by armored reconnaissance units currently developed by General Dynamics. , The Ajax armored car was impressed by PM David Cameron at the time and ordered 589 units in 2014.

According to the Time report, the UK spent £3.2 billion (US$4.5 billion) on noisy tanks that couldn’t shoot while moving. This news came after critics urged the government to upgrade the “deplorable” armored fleet.

The Ajax armored car, developed by General Dynamics, impressed then-prime Minister David Cameron, so it was ordered for 589 units in 2014 after being promoted by the army four years ago. Since then, delivery dates have been missed and the Army is still waiting for vehicle launch, but according to a Sunday Times report, technical experts face numerous “safety issues” including excessive noise inside the vehicle and cannons that cannot be done. Fire while moving due to vibration.

Armed with a 40mm cannon and light machine gun, the Ajax vehicle is lighter and more maneuverable than the British aging flagship Challenger 2. Therefore, it cannot be fired while on the move, making it unusable by reconnaissance units that can use the vehicle. In that area.

Nevertheless, the UK government has handed over £3.2 billion to the vehicle out of the total program cost of £5.5 billion, the Department of Defense the Times reported. The most recent payment, amounting to nearly £600 million, was made this year.

Government spending watchers are clearly unfortunate, and one of the Times sources suggested that the payment was not related to the delivery of a functioning vehicle. If so, General Dynamics has made significant changes in the UK’s defense vault without offering a product that works so far.

The Ajax was designed to replace the 1970s-era simitter light tanks currently used by armored reconnaissance units, but even before the latest problems with Ajax emerged, the future of such vehicles was uncertain. When Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last year that he had raised defense spending drastically, he said government spending will be “focused on technology that will revolutionize the war,” including massive investments in artificial intelligence and the creation of the RAF Space Command. Rockets can be launched in Scotland in 2022.

However, in March the Parliamentary Committee criticized the government for neglecting British conventional troops and noted the “poor” status of His Majesty’s armored vehicle capabilities. Their report heavily criticized the costs and delays associated with the Ajax program, including the vibrational issue, which Defense Secretary Ben Wallace mentioned at the end of last year as “a slight pause in the area around the turret.”

At the time, Commissioner Tobias Ellwood said, “Some of the vehicles we still have go back to the early 1960s, when the Morris 1100 was the most popular car and Elvis was number one for Christmas.” “The mix of bureaucratic delays, military indecision, financial mismanagement and general incompetence has seriously and consistently weakened our military capabilities.”

