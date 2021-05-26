410 million investments in upgrades to provide a brighter railroad future





Investing an additional 317 million investments in major Transpennine route upgrades will make train travel across the north faster, greener, more convenient new stations open in Leeds and Southwest, improving cargo links and boosting economic growth. Significant investments to facilitate are in line with: 1.5 billion Midland trunk line upgrade phase 1 completed, new electric train introduced

Passengers and freight operators across the North and Midlands will see faster, greener, and more reliable rail services as the government today (Wednesday, May 26, 2021) announces significant funding for the railroad.

Investing 317 million to upgrade the set-piece Transpennine route improves punctuality, reliability and connectivity for passengers between York, Leeds and Manchester, and 69 million improvements to increase cargo capacity between Southampton Port and Midland will drive economic growth. Will promote.

The New Station Fund’s $15 million is also funded by Marsh Barton at Exeter and White Rose and Thorpe Park at Leeds to connect communities, support retail growth, improve access to employment and leisure, and support green travel choices. We will build a new station on it.

410 million investment in upgrades to provide a brighter railroad future video

Transportation Minister Grant Shapps said:

Modernizing and upgrading our vital transport links is critical to leveling out all parts of this country, revitalizing the economy and spreading opportunities as we build better.

A 410 million investment package that follows closely after reforms to provide modern, green and innovative railroads that meet the needs of the country will help provide reliable, on-time service that passengers across the UK can count on. .

Transportation Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Andrew Stephenson explained how to build a total of 410 million packages based on existing investments to improve rail connectivity, journey speed and capacity across the country.

On Monday, the railroad minister visited Kettering Station to see if key government funds are already introducing more modern services for passengers.

Chris Heaton-Harris has completed the first phase of the 1.5 billion Midland trunk upgrade, which successfully launched the East Midland Railway’s first electric service.

Reducing carbon emissions by 77% on the route between Corby and London St Pancras, and running on an additional newly completed track between Kettering and Corby, this fleet offers greener itineraries, more late-night and early-morning services, and extra seats for passengers. .

Railroad Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said:

Today’s investment scale demonstrates our commitment to providing more accurate, greener and more comfortable services across the country.

Opportunities for new station and freight operators to provide the community with the first Yorkshire and Southwest Railroad connections on the critical Transpennine and Midland Main Line upgrades were building the rail’s bright future.

Transportation Secretary Andrew Stevenson is the main work going on along Yorkshire’s Transpenin route today, including Leeds, Hambleton, and Colton, to see the electrification work that constitutes an important part of the government agenda to achieve zero carbon by 2050. Will visit. Currently, extensive electrification of the route is being considered.

Much of the new funding for the Transpennine route upgrade will be used to improve connectivity between Leeds, Manchester and York and provide electrification and upgrades between York and Church Fenton.

One of the busiest tracks in the north, with more than 100 trains passing every day, the operation will increase reliability and ensure that new and upgraded hybrid trains run on electric power.

Transportation Secretary Andrew Stevenson said:

Additional investments in the Transpennine Route Upgrade will reduce delays and create a more accurate network with electricity that will help provide green travel on this major route.

Only through investment, modernization and expansion in railroads can you provide the reliable and resilient service you expect from passengers and create a transport network suitable for the future.

