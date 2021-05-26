Voter Identification-FAQ-GOV.UK





What is Voter Identification and What Should Voters Know?

Voter ID must prove your identity by showing your photo ID before receiving your ballot at polling places across the UK at national and local elections across the UK.

Various documents, dated and expired, are accepted to prove your identity to vote.

Why are you introducing this policy?

In the current election system, there is an unacceptable potential for someone to vote for someone else at a polling place. When you vote, you only need to say your name and address.

To steal someone’s vote is to steal their voice. Voter fraud is a crime we have no room to tolerate, so the government is removing every possibility that could happen in an election.

Showing identification to prove who you are is something that people of all walks of life are already doing every day. It is a rational and balanced approach to extending this practice to voting and convincing the public that their vote is theirs.

Also, voter identification has been in use since 1985, and photo identification is required since 2003 and will bring the rest of the UK to match Northern Ireland, which does not adversely affect voter participation.

Are there reports of little evidence that election fraud has occurred in the UK?

An independent review of election fraud conducted by Sir Pickles highlighted events such as Tower Hamlet, in which the 2014 mayoral elections were declared invalid for corrupt and illegal practices as evidence of the vulnerability of our system.

Personification (assuming the identity of someone else with the intent to deceive) is very difficult to prove and prosecute, but it is by no means a victimless crime. There are often anecdotal reports of personification, including the most recent 2021 local elections. Often it turns out only when a real voter commits a crime and later tries to vote.

That’s why voter identification is very important. It virtually eliminates the risk from the start.

The perception that our election system is vulnerable to fraud is undermining public confidence. Data from pilot evaluations for 2018 and 2019 show that the identity verification requirement has increased voters’ confidence in the process.

What ID cards are accepted?

There will be a variety of photo IDs allowed.

These include:

Variety of Discount Travel Pass Pass Cards DOD ID Card Photocard issued as part of the Blue Badge Scheme Parking Permit Driver’s License Passport Free Voter Card, provided by local authorities

Expired photo identification is also acceptable if the photo is good enough so that polling station staff can verify the identity of the holder.

The legislation will also stipulate that local authorities must provide a voter card for free if the elector does not have one of the approved photo identification forms.

What if I don’t have that document?

Anyone who can vote can still do so. A new study published by the government found that 98% of voters already own photographic documents that are on the list of acceptable IDs under this policy.

Local authorities are required by law to provide a voter card for free if the voter does not have one of the approved photo identification forms. Similar provisions are set for anonymous voters who can apply for a free anonymous electoral voter card if they wish to vote in person.

What if my ID card is out of date?

This doesn’t matter. Expired ID cards are acceptable provided the photos are sufficiently similar.

Who pays for the free voter card? Should local authorities find funds?

The cabinet is responsible for the cost of local authorities’ voter cards. We are continuing to work with the sector to consider implementation in the UK in a reasonable manner and the next steps, including the cost of implementation, will be set in a timely manner.

How can voters know this in time?

It is important that these important policies are implemented appropriately and in sufficient time so that the voter and electoral sector can understand the new requirements.

As in the case of pre-election or changing requirements for the general public, a comprehensive communications campaign will advertise the requirements in ample time and in a wide range of channels before policies are implemented nationwide.

When will I need voter ID for future elections?

It is important that these important policies are implemented appropriately and in sufficient time so that the voter and electoral sector can understand the new requirements.

We are continuing to work with the sector to consider implementation in a smart way, and the next steps will be set in a timely manner.

Will this additional measure completely stop people from voting?

Showing identification to prove who you are is something that people of all walks of life are already doing every day. It is a rational and balanced approach to extending this practice to voting and convincing the public that their vote is theirs.

If the public is more confident in our democratic system, they are more likely to participate. Data from pilot evaluations for 2018 and 2019 show that the identity verification requirement has increased voters’ confidence in the process.

Do other countries use identification?

Most European countries include France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland and Canada.

Was it claimed that 2 million people do not have the right to vote under this plan?

That’s not true. Everyone who is eligible to vote must be able to vote.

We published a study showing that 98% of voters already own photographic documents on an extensive list of acceptable IDs, and 2% who don’t currently do not count towards 2 million.

Local authorities are required to provide free local voter cards to people who do not have one of the wide range of documents permitted by law.

Has it been reported that 19% of people without unidentifiable identification will postpone voting according to published research?

The 19% figure relates not to all respondents, but to a very small group of respondents who hold identification cards that they believe are unrecognizable. This is equivalent to 0.25% of all respondents.

An additional 6% without an unidentifiable identification card said they were more likely to vote.

The same study found that 98% of all respondents owned either a dated or expired photo document on the list of acceptable identification cards.

Does the Election Commission report claim that 7.5% of voters do not have access to photo ID?

The Election Commission report was published in 2015 and does not cover the extent of documents permitted by the government’s voter identification policy or documents that have expired.

A new study shows that 98% of voters already own photo documents that are on the list of acceptable identification cards under this policy. The research conducted by IFF Research is based on the most comprehensive data available to date.

According to recent media reports, people of minorities are less likely to have photo IDs. Is this true?

This is not what our research suggests, it is the most comprehensive to date. According to the data, 99% of ethnic minorities had an acceptable form of identification at our suggestion, as did 98% of those identified as white. The legislation will also stipulate that local authorities must provide a voter card for free if the elector does not have one of the approved photo identification forms.

We will continue to work with various civil society organizations to ensure that voter identification works for everyone.

How about the elderly? Are you less likely to recognize a photo ID?

This is not what the most comprehensive research results available to date suggest. This turns out that 99% of people aged 18-29 have a relevant identification card, and so does 98% of the population aged 70 and over. Legislation will also clarify that local authorities must provide a voter card for free to anyone who needs it. We will continue to work with charities and civil society organizations, including those who advocate for the elderly, to ensure that voter identification works for everyone.

What about the disabled? Will this make it harder to get involved?

Everyone who is eligible to vote must be able to vote.

We will continue to work constructively with charities and civil society organizations to help people understand these changes and to support everyone eligible to vote to do so.

In addition to steps to strengthen protection and address fraud, election legislation includes broader measures to make the following voting more inclusive.

Expanding the list of people who can assist people with disabilities to vote at polling places, requiring returners to take into account the needs of voters with various disabilities. Is there a bigger problem with mail-voting fraud and intimidating people as delegates? vote?

Fraud and the intent to intimidate or coerce voters is a crime. That’s why this government, in any form, is getting rid of the space where such damage can happen in our elections.

After the elections law was announced in the Queens speech, the government here tightened the rules for the absence of voting and set details on measures to prevent intimidation of voters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

