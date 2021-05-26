Biden orders examination of origins of Covid as Intel assesses theory of leaks in Wuhan lab





Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus travel to the Wuhan Institute in central China’s Hubei Province on February 3, 2021.

Hector Retamal | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he had ordered a further intelligence review of what he called two equally plausible scenarios of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden revealed that earlier this year he tasked the intelligence community to prepare “a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of Covid-19, including whether it resulted from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident. “

“To date, the US intelligence community has ‘coalesced around two probable scenarios’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this issue,” Biden said in a statement.

“Here is their current position: ‘while two elements of the IC lean towards the [human contact] scenario and we lean more towards the [lab leak scenario] each with low or moderate confidence, the majority of evidence feels that there is not enough information to rate one as more likely than the other, ”Biden said.

Biden’s statement reflects the unique way the intelligence community presents its findings to sitting presidents. This includes explaining when different organizations within the community disagree and using a scale, low-moderate-high, to quantify the level of confidence analysts have in the accuracy of their ratings.

“I have now asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that may bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report to me in 90 days,” Biden said.

The White House’s deputy senior press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, would not commit to publicly publishing the findings of a future report.

Biden released the new directive as the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, still officially unknown, come under increased scrutiny.

The hypothesis that the virus could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, although initially rejected by some as a conspiracy theory, has gained popularity in recent months.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, recently said in Senate testimony that a laboratory leak origin was “certainly” “a possibility.”

The CDC’s website currently says that while the exact source of the outbreak is unknown, “we know it originally came from an animal, possibly a bat.”

Covid-19 was discovered near the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province. The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has studied coronaviruses in the past, is at the center of the turmoil over the origins of the deadly pandemic, which has killed nearly 3.5 million people.

The scrutiny of that lab intensified this week when the Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers had been diagnosed with Covid-like symptoms in November 2019, shortly before the first cases of the virus were reported. The newspaper cited a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.

These latest reports did not influence Biden’s decision to order an additional 90-day review, Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

“Nothing has changed,” she told reporters at the daily press conference. “It’s just a continuation of what the president focused on.”

So far, US efforts to determine the true origins of the pandemic have met with resistance from the Chinese government, which has limited outside access to the Wuhan laboratory and refused to share a journal of scientists’ activities.

White House officials say China has not been “completely transparent” in the global investigation into the source of Covid-19, and that a full investigation is needed to determine whether the virus is from nature or of a laboratory.

“We have to get to the bottom of it, whatever the answer,” White House senior Covid adviser Andy Slavitt said this week. “We need a completely transparent process from China, we need the help of WHO in this area, and we don’t feel like we have it now.

The possibility that the Covid pandemic started with a lab leak was ruled out by the WHO, which said in a March report that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus was introduced to humans in this way.

But that report was heavily criticized by scientists who said the WHO had given the possibility of a short-term laboratory accident compared to a naturally occurring scenario.

“The report lacks crucial data, information and access. It represents a partial and incomplete picture,” said Jen Psakisaid, White House press secretary at the time, when asked about the WHO position on the origins of Covid.

The office of the director of national intelligence, which heads the country’s 18 intelligence agencies, did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment on Wednesday.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

—- CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger and Amanda Macias contributed to this story.

