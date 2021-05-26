



From dizzying black hole theory to scripts for the Simpsons, vast treasures of documents and personal items owned by Stephen Hawking have been acquired for the country.

The contents of the Haw Kings Archive and his university office were announced on Thursday that the family had taken over through the Lieu Scheme, which could offset taxes.

The acquisition includes letters from the Pope and the President, his personalized wheelchair, the original Ph.

The contents of the Hawkings office go to the Science Museum and settle the 1.4 million tax. His archives go to the University of Cambridge library, where he pays 2.8 million taxes.

Hawking is one of the world’s most well-known and most accomplished scientists, who studied the origins of the universe, the history of time in 1988, and sold a copy for every 750 men, women, and children around the world.

He was diagnosed as suffering from motor neurological disease at the age of 21. He lived for two years, but lived an additional 55 years until his death in 2018.

From 2002 to just before his death in 2018, the content of his office in Cambridge’s Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics includes his personal reference books, blackboards, coffee makers, medals, and Star Trek memorabilia.

Here’s a copy he bets with other scientists One person in 1974 put a one-year subscription to a penthouse for four years to Private Eye that no black holes would be found in the constellation of Swans. He lost, but he also won because that was his theory.

Hawking used a wheelchair from the 1960s and a speech synthesizer from 1986. The acquisition of the museum includes six wheelchairs and innovative communication equipment. This allows the museum to show how the technology he used evolved in a way that triggered an infrared sensor on his glasses by moving his cheeks from a finger-operated clicker.

The more left fielder includes the causing jacket he wore in undergraduate school and refused to wash after he was thrown into the river wearing it.

The museum revealed that the office has joined a group of very small conservation spaces of scientific interest, which also includes the James Watts Attic Workshop.

Haw Kings’ thesis, combined with Sir Isaac Newton’s thesis at the University of Cambridge Library and Charles Darwin, is said to have brought together three of the most important scientific records in history under one roof. It will be freely accessible to future scientists.

The archives contain letters of a blizzard, including sweet letters that were written when he was six years old and filled with misspellings and line breaks. Once upon a time, some pirates were carrying treasures on their ships. Stephen xoxoxoxo.

Ho Kings’ daughter Lucy said she worked a lot with elementary school students, and one thing I always explain to them is that when he was young, he wasn’t a prodigy, and he was a stupid boy with bad handwriting. He got a terrible school report. One of his teachers said that this boy couldn’t do anything.

TV scripts include appearances in The Simpsons, such as the first appearance of the episode They Saved Lisas Brain, which did not contain one of the best lines Hawking has provided by Moes Tavern. Your theory of the donut-shaped universe makes Homer interesting. You may have to steal.

Now you need to figure out who wrote it, said Lucy Hawking. Probably it was Dad.

The Science Museum plans to exhibit new objects next year and eventually recreate the office.

Sir Ian Blatchford, the head of the museum, said the takeover has been a museum’s dream for some time. There are so many things you can do with this collection.

