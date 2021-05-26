



The UK’s rules for gene editing are expected to be less stringent than those for transgenic crops such as iron-rich wheat that the John Innes Center is testing.

JOHN INNES CENTER / FLICKR

When Boris Johnson became British Prime Minister in 2019, he promised to liberate Britain’s extraordinary field of life sciences from antigenic modification rules. Until the divorce from the European Union was finalized in January, the European biotech regulations had to be strictly followed. Next month, the government is expected to follow Johnsons’ promise by making it easier to test and commercialize some GM crops and livestock.

The decision, which will be released on June 17, applies to plants and animals whose genes have been edited with precision techniques such as CRISPR. It will match the UK to several countries, including the US, and UK biotechnologists say it will speed up research and drive investment.

Plant biologist Jonathan Jones at the Sainsbury Laboratory, a public crop research center, says Brexit has at least one dividend as much as I have to say through hard-swept and grated teeth. Tina Barsby, CEO of the National Institute of Agricultural Botany, said these changes could be the most important policy breakthroughs in plant breeding for over 20 years.

Traditional genetic engineering imparts new traits to the organism by inserting transgenes from different species. In contrast, gene editing alters the gene of the species itself without permanently adding new genetic material. Proponents argue that gene editing is just an acceleration of classical breeding techniques that select traits enhanced by mutations (often produced by chemicals or radiation). Angela Karp, director of Rothamsted Research, the UK’s non-profit center for agricultural research, says there is no reason to believe that they will be inherently more dangerous than crops made by traditional breeding.

Due to UK policy changes, genetically modified plants and animals may not require detailed application and review prior to field testing and commercial approval. In contrast, in Europe, regardless of how commercialized genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are made, they are facing a lengthy risk assessment from the European Food Safety Authority and require approval from most member states before planting. Wendy Harwood, head of crop transformation at the John Innes Center, a public research institution in the UK, means that everything will just stop. In 2018, the European Court of Justice reaffirmed that gene-editing organisms require the same regulatory scrutiny as other GMOs.

Only a few gene-edited crops have been commercialized everywhere. One example is a tomato called Sicilian Rouge High GABA, which makes more amino acids that promote relaxation, which was approved for sale in Japan last year. Only two gene-edited crops have entered UK field trials. One evaluated the performance of Camelina, a mustard relative, designed to produce olive oil-like products in 2018. And in a recent study, researchers tested broccoli edited for improved nutrition.

Others are working. Rothamsted Research has applied for a field test permit this month for wheat that has been edited to contain less asparagine, an amino acid that becomes acrylamide, a carcinogen when baked. The Roslin Institute, the University of Edinburgh’s center for livestock research, creates pigs that are resistant to the virus that causes swine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, costing US and European pig farms $2.6 billion per year. Genus PLC is commercializing pigs in several countries.

Government decisions on gene editing from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) do not apply outside the UK. The UK Scotland, Wales and other parts of Northern Ireland regulate the GMO itself and are skeptical of its value. And those who oppose GM liberalization say Defra is moving too fast. For example, they fear that animals and crops modified to resist disease could promote environmentally damaging intensive agricultural practices.

Addressing these concerns is important, says Colin Campbell, director of the James Hutton Institute, a public research center focused on the sustainable management of natural resources. Biotechnologists need a social license to operate, he says. Commercialization can follow when trusted.

Proponents should also have realistic expectations for gene editing, says Johnathan Napier, plant bioengineer at Rothamsted Research. Removing a few genes can improve disease resistance or eliminate allergens. However, more complex traits driven by many genes, such as drought tolerance, will be much more difficult to manipulate without transgenic modifications, Napier warns. This isn’t really a magic bullet. However, control over transgenic GMOs could also be eased someday. Defra asked for public opinion on whether reform was needed.

Even the European Union is rethinking its approach to gene editing. The European Commission’s April report found strong indications that agriculture could be made more sustainable and that EU legislation is not suitable for regulating it. Dirk Inz, a molecular biologist at the Belgian research center, the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology, liked it. However, he predicted that any reform would be a problem for the European Parliament, where anti-GMO sentiment is still strong. The debate will be very fierce, says Inz.

