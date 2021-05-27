Mike MacDonald enters American Rugby Hall of Fame





MacDonald wins accolade after famous rugby career

BERKELEY’s California rugby assistant coach Mike MacDonald was inducted into the American Rugby Hall of Fame earlier this month, becoming the 14th member of Cal’s rugby program to win the honor.

“This sentiment is hard to put into words,” MacDonald said. “It took me pleasantly off guard. It’s an honor to be inducted into any hall of fame, but when it comes to American rugby, it’s really something special.”

MacDonald won four national championships during his 5-year career at Cal. Raised in El Cerrito, Calif., MacDonald attended Miramonte High School, where he excelled in football and wrestling, and played for the Lamorinda Youth Rugby Club under the guidance of the future Cal Athletics Hall of Famer and former captain of rugby and head coach of Cal Ned Anderson. MacDonald then entered Cal’s ranks in 1999 and won four national championships during his five-year college career, earning MVP honors at his last championship in 2004. The All-American went on to play an illustrious professional career, both internationally. and with the US national team. As an Eagle, he represented his country in three Rugby World Cups (2003, ’07 and ’11) and broke the previous record of 62 appearances by an American at RWC 2011 in New Zealand, where he also won man of the match honors. in the victory of the United States over Russia. He was previously the man of the match against Tonga in RWC 2007. Meanwhile, MacDonald spent six seasons with England club Leeds Carnegie, where in 2008 he received the double award of being named Player of the Year and Supporters of the year. He was also named captain of the Leeds professional squad for the following season. MacDonald retired in 2014 as the U.S. all-time record holder for international appearances (67) on the national team.

“I am grateful and honored to have represented my country,” said MacDonald. “In any sport, at any level, it is the greatest honor to represent your country, and being able to make it to three Rugby World Cups is a very special thing.”

MacDonald played 30 of his national team games for Cal’s current associate head coach TomBillups, the national team coach from 2001 to 2006.

“We are very proud of Mike and his accomplishments, especially this Hall of Fame induction,” said Billups. “He set the American standard for international free-head props. Mike’s agility and athleticism set him apart from all others. His career includes his national team debut against Fiji in Apia, Samoa. hot and humid that day and here heis, a 19 year old, competing in very difficult conditions. And of course, in 2001 his score against South Africa in Houston is such an indelible memory. This attempt kept the American team within range of the Springboks that day. ”MacDonald has represented the United States at three Rugby World Cups (2003, 2007 and 2011). During his nine years as coach of the Golden Bears, MacDonald helped lead the team to seven national championships, including five straight 7s titles in 2013-17.

“Cal was my starting block,” MacDonald said. “Having Coach Clark and Coach Billups as their coaches, they pushed me beyond what I thought I could go. They taught me the lessons that led me to play internationally and then professionally.”

“Mac was always going to be a golden bear,” said head coach JackClark. “His mother worked at UC for 50 years and his father played football and rugby for Cal. They were parents of stars and I can only imagine how proud they would be of Mike now. Mike was a dominant college player. He always has been. intended to play and excel in international and professional rugby. As a university and as a team, we are delighted for Big Mac to receive this truly well-deserved recognition. “

With his induction, MacDonald becomes the 14th member of the Cal rugby program to enter the American Rugby Hall of Fame. He joins Billups, (2015), Clark (2014), former head coach Miles “Doc” Hudson, who led the program from 1938 to 1974, Colby “Babe” Slater, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and nine other Cal players George Davis, George Fish, Matt Hazeltine, Charles Mehan, Charles Tilden and James Winston in 1920, followed by Ed Graff, George Dixon and Ed Turkington in 1924 whose US Olympic gold medal teams were previously inducted .

