British lifeguards prepare for the busiest summers and millions of people heading to the coast. Travel and leisure





The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and HM Coastguard show that 30 million people plan to head off the coast of England in the coming months for the busiest summer.

The two organizations launched a safety campaign on Thursday, urging visitors to choose a beach patrolled by lifeguards.

One particular concern is that after months of confinement incarceration and concerns about social distancing, people will venture further away from the boundaries of lifeguards.

Gareth Morrison, head of water safety at RNLI, expects this summer to be the busiest time for our lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crew. It is an overwhelming prospect. We want people to enjoy the coast, but we urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety, and know what to do in an emergency.

Quiet beaches like Tregonhawke Beach on Whitsand Bay in Cornwall are expected to be bustling this summer. Photo: Jonny Weeks / The Guardian

RNLI has saved 140 lives when crowds flock to the beach since the first closure last summer. This is an increase of more than 30% over the same period of the previous year.

A survey commissioned by RNLI ahead of this holiday weekend shows that 30 million people are planning to head to the beach this spring and summer, of which about half are expected to go more than three times.

More than a third said they plan to visit the coast more than usual this year in a little less time than a quarter when they asked the same question last year. RNLI and the Coast Guard believe that uncertainty about overseas travel will increase the number of destinations for British beaches.

People flocked to Durdle Door near Lulworth in Dorset at the end of May last year. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

RNLI patrols about 245 beaches, but there are more than 700 beaches across the UK. Morrison said the poor weather in May meant the start of the season was slow. But now it’s warming up and more people are in the water from this weekend.

Claire Hughes, Head of HM Coastguard, said: 2020 was a very busy year and this summer more people were looking forward to vacationing on our shores.

We asked everyone to follow some simple safety tips. Before you set off, take a moment to check the weather, tides and wind. Leave air-inflated at home designed for swimming pools, not water.

Beau Gillett, RNLI Lifesaving Commissioner at Tregonhawke Beach in Whitsand Bay, Cornwall. Photo: Jonny Weeks / The Guardian

Beau Gillett, Torpoint’s RNLI lifesaving supervisor in eastern Cornwall, is preparing his colleagues for a busy time. It hit here when the lockdown was lifted last year, he said. I was expecting the same this summer.

The Gilletts Patch is home to Tregonhawke Beach in Whitsand Bay at the foot of a 150-meter-high cliff. The most common incidents that lifeguards deal with are visitors being blocked by the tide and people being swept by the ocean currents.

Gillett said the beach was relatively empty this spring due to bad weather. However, we have seen chalets start to fill up now and say hotels and campgrounds have been booked all summer since this half year. We are preparing for a very busy season.

