US judge rejects Bayers’ $ 2 billion deal to resolve future Roundup lawsuits | Business and economic news





The judge called the proposal unreasonable and said it served Monsanto, acquired by Bayer in 2018, while reducing Roundup users.

A U.S. judge dismissed Bayers’ $ 2 billion class-action lawsuit proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, saying in an order on Wednesday that parts of the plan were clearly unreasonable.

U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal would accomplish a lot for Monsanto, which Bayer acquired for $ 63 billion in 2018, and accomplish much less for Roundup users who are currently in good health.

The deal would have suspended the Roundup non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) litigation for four years and would have barred Roundup users from seeking punitive damages after the litigation stay expires.

In return, users might be eligible for free medical exams and compensation if they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The proposed class action settlement targeted claims from people who have been exposed to the weedkiller and who become ill in the future.

Separately, Bayer has committed up to $ 9.6 billion to resolve outstanding claims from people blaming glyphosate, Roundup’s main active ingredient, for an existing disease. The company’s chief executive told analysts this month that 90,000 existing claims have been resolved and 30,000 are still under negotiation.

The company said decades of studies have shown Roundup and glyphosate to be safe for humans. Bayer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the judges’ decision.

No closure

Bayer has been criticized by consumer advocates for fighting efforts to add a warning label to Roundup or remove it from the herbicide market, which it dominates along with other glyphosate products.

Chhabria had suggested that a warning label could provide a way to avoid future lawsuits, which are based on the theory that Bayer has failed to warn consumers of Roundups’ link to cancer.

Bayer called the proposed class action settlement one of the building blocks of closing the Roundup litigation.

Leslie Brueckner, a public justice lawyer, who opposed the proposal, called the decision important to public health and said the risk of substantial punitive damage could force Bayer to change.

The Chhabrias ruling meant the company faced legal action, she said.

So as long as Roundup remains in the market, Bayer will continue to be sued by Roundup victims who get the NHL, Brueckner said. It means no fence.

The four-year plan would have potentially grouped millions of residential users and farm workers into one classroom and provided them with the medical exams and up to $ 200,000 if they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Chhabrias’ six-page commission cast doubt on the value of the medical examination offer, given the 10 to 15 year delay between exposure and the potential onset of cancer symptoms.

He also said most claimants could expect compensation of $ 60,000 or less and compensation may not be available after the plan expires.

Lawyers for the class said in recent weeks of hearings that Bayer may extend the deal and provide additional compensation.

The judge also asked how healthy Roundup users could be properly informed of a rule that would bind them in the future if they developed the NHL.

Simple adjustments cannot save the deal, Chhabria said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos