British auto production increased’greatly but artificially’ in April.





According to the latest figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK auto production increased 17.3% in the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, but industry bosses confront the industry as these figures recover from the coronavirus pandemic. One task.

SMMT said the increase in production was “significant”, but during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the improvement was only “artificial” because the April figures were always exceptional because the factory was closed at this time last year.

SMMT said last month that a total of 68,306 cars were produced in the UK, a surge from 197 cars produced in the same period in 2020, when the Covid Limited virtually ceased manufacturing. However, this figure is 3.8% less than vehicles produced in April 2019.

In addition, compared to the five-year average production, it decreased 42.9% in April and 31.1% in January-April. SMMT said this reflects “the scale of the industry’s challenges to recover from the pandemic.”

However, the overall picture is dark, but there are a few positive things. Electric vehicle production has increased. In April, 22.8% of all vehicle manufacturing in the UK was for battery electric, plug-in hybrid and self-charging hybrid vehicles. In January-April, electric vehicle production increased 33.1% compared to 2019.

Similarly, production for overseas markets is also in good condition, with more than 8 out of 10 (83.3%) being sent abroad. About 52.1% of these exports were exported to European Union countries, which shows the importance of the relationship between the UK and EU member states. In contrast, exports to the United States account for only 17.4% of all exports.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive Officer, said: “The situation for British automakers remains challenging, especially with semiconductor shortages affecting production volumes around the world. It’s good news that the UK is on the path to bringing the Covid roadmap back to normal, but we still need strong domestic demand, and export-led confident overseas markets should be able to drive the recovery in both the automotive sector and the wider region. . economy.”

