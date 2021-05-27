It’s terrible, horrible: eight killed in mass shooting in San Jose | Gun violence news





Authorities in the US state of California say eight people were killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire on a rail yard in San Jose, the latest in a recent spate of mass shootings in the USA.

Filming took place early Wednesday morning at a streetcar facility operated by the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), a major transit service located next to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the alleged attacker, who was a VTA employee, died of a gunshot wound.

When our assistants walked through the door, at first, he was still firing shots. When our deputy saw him, he committed suicide, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters.

Earlier Wednesday, Deputy Sheriff Russell Davis confirmed that at least eight people were killed, while several victims were treated for serious injuries. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

The deadly attack, which has sparked messages of concern and condemnation from U.S. lawmakers, is the latest in several recent mass shootings in various parts of the country.

It feels like it happens over and over and over again, rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat, California Governor Gavin Newsom said. This begs the damn question: what’s going on in the United States of America? What is wrong with us?

Several local media have identified the alleged shooter as Samuel Cassidy, 57, who was a technician at the tram yard. Authorities have yet to confirm the names of the shooters and have yet to provide information on a possible motive.

Cassidy had worked for the transportation company since at least 2012 when he was listed as an electromechanic, and he was promoted to be responsible for maintaining the substation in 2015, according to records released by the nonprofit website. Transportation California.

Al Jazeeras Rob Reynolds, reporting from San Jose, said the bomb squad were very meticulously going through the entire scene where the shooting took place and that they should be operating through the night, after police received information about possible explosive devices.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he was aware of reports of a fire at Cassidys’ house earlier today.

This is certainly the information I have is that there was a fire at the shooters, that there is no one inside the house, thank goodness, Liccardo told the KGO television channel. It is the worst nightmare of all mayors.

Several fire, police and bomb squad vehicles were parked outside the suspects’ home along a cul-de-sac in southeast San Jose, hours after the shooting.

An explosives detection robot sat on the street near the house as two technicians from the bomb squad entered the ranch-style house. Arson investigators as well as agents from the FBI and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also present.

Valley Transportation Authority workers wait outside Santa Clara sheriffs offices as police secure the scene of the mass shooting at the rail yard [Peter DaSilva/Reuters]Glenn Hendricks, the chairman of the VTA board of directors, said the shooting took place in the tram maintenance yard, where vehicles are repaired and shipped, not inside the traffic control center. rail system operations.

Davis said the first calls regarding the shooting arrived at 6:34 a.m. local time (1:34 p.m. GMT).

The city of San Jose, with a population of just over a million, is located approximately 67 km southeast of San Francisco and in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The region is a major tech hub and home to Apple, Facebook, and Google, among many other tech companies.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said grieving families have come together after learning they have lost a loved one.

They just sit and hold hands and cry, Rosen said. It’s terrible. It’s horrible. It’s raw. People learn that they have lost their husband, their son, their brother. He said about 100 people were inside a family reunification center.

Mass shootings

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 12 people killed in such incidents across the country over the past weekend.

For four weeks in March and April, the United States witnessed three such shootings that claimed many lives: on March 16, eight were killed, including six women of Asian origin, in spas in the Atlanta area; less than a week later, 10 died in a supermarket shooting in Colorado and a few weeks later, eight were killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

I am horrified that our nation and the community of Santa Clara continue to witness more and more acts of gun violence, tweeted U.S. Democratic Representative Zoe Loefgren, whose congressional district includes most of the city of San Jose.

To the families of those killed in San Jose this morning, my heart is with you. For the injured, I hope for rapid and complete recoveries.

I am horrified that our nation and the community of Santa Clara County continue to witness more and more acts of gun violence.

Representative Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) May 26, 2021

Almost 40,000 Americans die from guns each year, half of that total being suicides.

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers regularly promise but fail to pass meaningful firearms law reforms.

In recent years, Democrats have called for universal background checks, which are widely popular among Americans, as well as a ban on military-style assault weapons, but Conservatives remain staunchly opposed to tough new measures. gun control.

After the Indianapolis shooting last month, President Joe Biden said: This must end. It is a national embarrassment. He also called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition stores.

The White House said Biden was briefed on the shooting on Wednesday by his US Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Vice President Kamala Harris, former California attorney general and U.S. senator, said she has family in San Jose and called the shooting absolutely tragic.

My prayers and thoughts are with all of these affected families, she said.

