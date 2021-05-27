Scientists reject claims that Cummings’ advice delayed the UK’s first lockdown. Dominic Cummings





Scientists rejected claims that Dominic Cummings played a key role in postponing the government’s first blockade. This is because the former prime minister’s former adviser criticized the immunization plan, which killed tens of thousands of people.

Cummings told the Cummings Science and Technology Selection Committee that when the coronavirus spread across the UK in February last year, the only plan was herd immunity. He said he did not understand how the ministers could deny it because it was in official documents at the time.

Essentially, the logic of the health ministry’s official plan was that the disease would spread, he said.

It was considered inevitable. After one peak, you will have herd immunity until September, or you will have herd immunity until January with the second peak. These are the only two options we have, he said.

At one time, the prime minister said that parents encouraged the equivalent of a chickenpox party to take their children and get infected and cure the disease. Boris Johnson joked on TV that Chris Whity would inject the coronavirus directly, Cummings said.

It was believed that imposing a blockade to reduce the first peak in March/April 2020 could be the second largest peak in winter. No one thought a vaccine would be available in 2020. But assumptions about the British public’s reaction to the blockade were wrong, he said, and he blamed behavioral scientists. There are many shalatans in the field, he said.

One of the major things that was completely wrong in Sage and the official accident at the Ministry of Health in February and March was that the British public would not accept the lockdown, he said. Second, the British people will not accept some sort of East Asian orbital system and the violation of liberty on it.

These two assumptions were at the heart of the official plan, and both are clearly completely wrong.

Behavioral scientists from SPI-B, a subcommittee of Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies), strongly rejected his attack. John Drury, professor of social psychology at the University of Sussex and a member of Spi-B, said the notion that behavioral fatigue could be set if restrictions were imposed too early did not come from them.

Now the CMO [chief medical officer Chris Whitty] Said as part of the evidence. SPI-B submitted a note explaining why fatigue was a misconception without supporting evidence, he said.

Susan Michie, director of the University College London Center for Behavior Change, said SPI-B answered the question. The British people did not ask if they would accept the blockade, and they did not ask if there was a blockade. [last spring] There will be another worse peak in winter. So we didn’t express an opinion on it, she said.

SPI-B showed a lengthy document of modeling scientists with various scenarios and asked for comment on social and behavioral impacts. I remember one meeting that felt very rush to discuss it. This could be the document being referenced, she said.

Cummings said that at the end of February after talking with people outside of the general government organization, he started thinking the policy was wrong. One of them was Professor Timothy Gowers, a mathematician at the University of Cambridge. The other was Demis Hassabis, an artificial intelligence expert and co-founder of DeepMind. Cummings also relied on brothers Ben Warner, data scientists Cummings sent to the Sage conference, and Brother Mark Warner at DHSC. However, he also warned officials, Helen McNamara, that something serious had happened.

On March 13 and 14 last year, Cummings, with the help of NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, told the prime minister that he had given the figures to the prime minister to show how much the intensive care unit would be swept away as infections increase. On March 16, social distancing was introduced.

As far as I can tell from Sage, and as far as the minutes show, the underlying assumptions still remain. We can’t lock and restrain. Because it just means the second peak later.

Cummings said he believed Britain should act earlier in the same way as Taiwan and South Korea, imposing restrictions, closing borders, and strengthening testing and tracking.

