US faces surge in anti-Semitic threats and violence





A brick smashing a window of a kosher pizzeria on Manhattans Upper East Side. Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles attacked by men shouting anti-Semitic threats. Vandalism in the synagogues of Arizona, Illinois and New York.

In Salt Lake City, a man scratched a swastika on the front door of an Orthodox synagogue in the early morning of May 16. It’s the kind of thing that would never happen in Salt Lake City, said Rabbi Avremi Zippel, whose parents founded Chabad Lubavitch of Utah almost 30 years ago. But it’s on the rise across the country.

The synagogue has stepped up its already substantial security measures in response. It’s ridiculous, it’s insane that this is how we have to see places of worship in the United States in 2021, said Rabbi Zippel, describing fortified access points, visible guards and systems of worship. lighting and security cameras. But we will.

The past few weeks have seen a surge in anti-Semitic threats and violence across the United States, fueling fear among Jews in small towns and cities. During the two weeks of clashes in Israel and Gaza this month, the Anti-Defamation League collected 222 reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and violence in the United States, up from 127 in the previous two weeks.

Incidents literally happen from coast to coast and spread like wildfire, said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL chief executive. The sheer boldness of these attacks is very different.

Until the last wave, the anti-Semitic violence of recent years was widely seen as a right-wing phenomenon, motivated by a white supremacist movement emboldened by the rhetoric of former President Donald J. Trump, which was often the subject of stereotypes.

Many of the more recent incidents, by contrast, have come from aggressors expressing support for the Palestinian cause and criticizing the right-wing Israeli government.

This is why Jews are feeling so terrified right now, Mr Greenblatt said, observing that there are currents of anti-Semitism coming from both left and right. For four years, he seemed to be stimulated by the political right, with devastating consequences. But at the scenes of the most recent attacks, he noted, no one wears a MAGA hat.

President Biden has denounced the recent assaults as despicable and said they must stop. It is up to all of us not to give refuge to hate, he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

The outbreak has been particularly striking in the New York area, which is home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

On Friday, a brawl broke out in Times Square between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters, and it quickly spread to the Diamond District, part of Midtown that’s home to many Jewish businesses.

At least one roving group of men waving Palestinian flags shouted curses and pushed Jewish pedestrians and passers-by. Video of the scenes spread widely online and sparked outrage among elected officials and a deep sense of apprehension among many Jewish New Yorkers.

The New York Police Department arrested 27 people and two people were hospitalized, including a woman who was burned when fireworks were thrown from a car at a group of people on the sidewalk.

The police department has launched a hate crime investigation into the beating of a Jewish man, and Brooklyn man Waseem Awawdeh, 23, has been charged in connection with the attack.

The next day, federal prosecutors charged another man, Ali Alaheri, 29, with setting fire to a building housing a synagogue and yeshiva in Borough Park, a Brooklyn neighborhood in the city’s Hasidic Jewish heart. Mr. Alaheri also assaulted a Hasidic man in the same neighborhood, prosecutors said.

The Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force was also investigating anti-Semitic incidents that took place last Thursday and Saturday, including an assault in Manhattan and aggravated harassment in Brooklyn.

Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, an Orthodox Jewish writer from the Upper East Side, said she encountered palpable anxiety among worshipers at Park East Synagogue, where her husband is a rabbi.

A good number of synagogue members have asked in recent months for help planning a move to Israel, she said, and she obtained Swiss passports for her own children after watching a presidential debate in October. .

I know it sounds crazy because on the Upper East Side there was always a feeling that you couldn’t be safer than here, she said.

But his fears are not unfounded. Last year, while in the neighborhood with their young son, her husband was approached by a man shouting obscenities, and you Jews! You Jews! she said.

Her son still talks about it all the time, she says. Recently, he built a synagogue from Lego blocks and added a Lego security patrol outside, she said. He’s 5 years old.

Nobody cares about this stuff because it’s just words, she added. But what if that person was armed? What if the next person is armed?

The recent spike comes in addition to a longer-term trend of high-profile anti-Semitic incidents in the United States.

In Charlottesville, activists from the Unite the Right rally in 2017 chanted that the Jews will not replace us! as they protested against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. The following year, a gunman killed 11 people and injured six who had gathered for Shabbat morning services at the Tree of Life or LSimcha synagogue in Pittsburgh. At a synagogue in suburban San Diego in 2019, a gunman opened fire on a service on the last day of Passover.

The ADL has followed anti-Semitic incidents in the country since 1979, and its last three annual reports have included two of its highest figures. The organization recorded more than 1,200 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment last year, a 10% increase from the previous year.

The number of confirmed anti-Semitic incidents in New York City rose significantly in March to 15, from nine the month before and three in January, according to the police department.

Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a spokesperson for the department, said that on Sunday there were 80 complaints of anti-Semitic hate crimes this year, up from 62 in the same period last year.

The 2018 attack on Tree of Life, in the distinctly Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, galvanized many Jewish leaders. Every synagogue across the country has stepped up security since the Pittsburgh attack, said Rabbi Adam Starr, who heads the Ohr HaTorah congregation, one of several synagogues along a stretch of road in the Jewish Quarter of Toco Hills in the Atlanta area.

You look across the street from our synagogue and there’s a big church, he says. And the big difference between church and synagogue is that the church doesn’t have a door around it.

Rabbi Starr has stepped up security again over the past two weeks, increasing the number of police officers on leave during Shabbat morning services.

For some Jews, the past few weeks have accelerated a sense of unease that has crept in for years.

We’ve all read what Jewish life was like in Europe before the Holocaust, said Danny Groner, a member of an Orthodox synagogue in the Bronx. There’s always this question: why haven’t they gone? The conversation in my circles is: are we at this point?

Mr. Groner doesn’t think so, he was quick to say. But he wonders, what should happen tomorrow or next week or next month to say enough is enough?

Jews and others were particularly piqued by comments from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who spent the last week repeatedly comparing the mask and vaccine warrants to Nazi Germany’s treatment of Jews, and by the slow response of Republican leaders to his remarks.

In Salt Lake City, Chabad Lubavitch hosted an event for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot less than 12 hours after the swastika was discovered on his front door. Rabbi Zippel told his congregation, I hope this annoys the devil anyone who has done this.

He was proud, he later thought, of the way his congregation had reacted to the degradation of their place of worship. We don’t strive for those kinds of acts, he said, recalling emails and conversations in which worshipers have vowed to continue wearing the kipa in public, for example. The outward desire to be publicly and proudly Jewish has been extremely inspiring.

