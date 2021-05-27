Covid PCR test comparison site debuts for UK travelers





Thanks to the launch of the Covid Testing Network, the UK’s first travel test comparison site, booking reliable and affordable Covid PCR travel tests is now easier. Olivia Palamountain Report

Anyone who has experienced the pleasure or pain of traveling during the pandemic has a very good understanding of the Covid PCR test nightmare and its accompanying managers.

As expensive Covid PCR tests are a must (at least 3 tests) before and after traveling abroad, it is important to find a test that is not too expensive, convenient, and meets the right standards. The UK government provides a long list of travel testing providers, but it’s not particularly user-friendly to search.

According to data from travel insurance company Battle Face, one-third (33%) of British travelers say they are not ready to pay for Covid-19 PCR tests at home or at the airport before traveling abroad.

However, if you need to travel or are willing to take a financial blow, how do you find, secure the best Covid PCR tests, and choose a reliable provider?

Ahead of easing travel restrictions in the UK, the Covid Testing Network aims to find the answer to this question by launching the UK’s first travel testing site that compares private provider prices and service levels at all accredited laboratories in the UK.

The platform allows travelers to search for all types of travel tests (PCR, Antigen, Fit to Fly, etc.) in clinics that meet government minimum standards. The Covid Testing Network only lists providers for tests that are approved to perform, and all test reservations are made directly with the provider.

As Tim Perkin, co-founder of the Covid Testing Network, says: As the only organization in the UK to aggregate full market PCR testing providers, we believe transparency is very important when customers book their travel PCR tests. .

“If you miss a test deadline while traveling, or if incorrect documentation is presented, a traveler can miss a vacation or trip. When entrusting the testing process to a PCR testing provider, travelers should be assured that the provider will provide the promised service at a reasonable price.

“Our website aims to bring fairness and clarity to the marketplace and bring control back to the hands of the traveling public.

Users can select by entering a variety of specific search criteria, such as the type of test they want (Fit to Fly, Test to Release, Day 2 & 8 Arrival Tests), whether at home or in the hospital. Test within geographic radius and turnaround time for the same day, up to 18 hours, up to 24 hours, up to 48 hours and up to 72 hours.

Results can be sorted by price, turnaround time, or company name. In addition, the results will indicate the provider’s key features, such as whether discounts are available on tests for families, and whether non-invasive saliva tests are possible.

There is also a quality assurance stamp taken from the customer satisfaction score. The best test providers are marked as Trusted in the list of results, representing the best-in-class supplier, proven by a happy customer’s seal of approval.

Providers marked as confirmed in the list of results indicate that the Covid Testing Network has directly verified their accuracy and pricing.

