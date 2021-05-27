EU citizens who missed the UK decided to block their status to lose free health care | Brexit





EU citizens who have not secured a settled status by the June 30 deadline will immediately lose access to free, non-emergency NHS medical services, despite the government’s promise to extremely understand the late application.

In response to a series of parliamentary questions, details of how quickly each department will apply hostile environmental policies to EU citizens who have not secured immigration status after the new Brexit.

However, activists have missed the deadline but are concerned that it is not yet clear whether EU citizens who continue to work in the UK have committed criminal offenses. Also, there were no clear Home Office answers to Congressional questions about whether employers would be prosecuted if they hired EU citizens who did not apply for EU Settlement Status (EUSS) after the end of June.

Alliance Congressman Stephen Farry tried to clarify the gray area with Boris Johnson during prime minister questions asking if illegal labor laws would apply to EU citizens who continue to work despite missed deadlines. Can the Prime Minister assure the House of Representatives that EU citizens or non-EU family members who miss the deadline will not face potential criminal liability if they continue to work? He asked.

Johnson was convinced that the law was extremely merciful to anyone in a difficult position.

The government has said it will continue to provide a flexible and pragmatic approach to considering deferred applications, but with less than five weeks left by the deadline, concerns are growing about the lack of detail on the practical consequences of EU citizens who have not applied. at the right time.

Despite the benevolent approach implied by the Prime Minister, responses to Congressional questions showed that some departments had clearer guidelines than others.

Housing, local and local governments said in a written response that those who did not establish their status would no longer be eligible for homeless assistance after the deadline. The Ministry of Health says EU citizens residing in the UK who have not applied in time will start being charged immediately for non-urgent NHS treatment.

However, when asked if employers are obligated to fire EU employees who have not obtained status by the deadline, the Ministry of Home Affairs responded: If you have an employee looking for yourself, more information about what to do will be provided to your employer soon. This situation.

When asked about the landlord’s responsibility to refuse to rent to EU tenants who did not have accurate immigration status by the deadline, the Home Office said it would update the guidelines and communicate with landlords as a separate answer to parliamentary questions. The next few weeks.

A spokesperson for the home office said: The EU consensus system has now been open for more than two years and is pleased to have already surpassed 5.4 million applications. We urge everyone who is eligible to apply as soon as possible to ensure that they have a position they deserve under British law.

We will be given the opportunity to apply further if there is reasonable ground for a person to miss the June 30 deadline.

In the coming weeks, we will update the guidelines and contact your employer to set up available support. If there are any employees in this situation, we will tell you clearly what actions to take from July 1st.

The spokesman added that those who applied for the scheme by June 30, but did not make a decision by then, would be protected of their rights until a decision on the application was made. Currently, approximately 300,000 applicants await a decision.

Caitlin Boswell of the Joint Commission on Immigrant Welfare said: The law automatically disqualifies EU citizens who do not apply by the deadline and loses their right to receive NHS care. But with a month left until the deadline, the Interior Department refuses to tackle this harsh reality and leaves other government departments to fill in the blanks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos