



HSBC Holdings PLC will stop serving individual mass market customers and small businesses in the United States, as the bank focuses on international wealth management and banking services, particularly in Asia.

HSBC will keep around two dozen sites and convert the sites into international centers of wealth, he said. This would help the bank focus on the banking and wealth management needs of affluent and high net worth clients connected globally, he added. It will grow from around 1.4 million customers to around 300,000.

As such, the bank will no longer serve customers with balances below $ 75,000. It will also cut ties with all of its retail banking customers, that is, small businesses with revenues of $ 5 million or less, he said.

This next chapter of HSBC’s presence in the United States will see the team focus on our competitive strengths, connecting our global wholesale and wealth management clients to other markets around the world, said the Managing Director of HSBC group, Noel Quinn, in prepared remarks. He said the mass retail banking operations in the US are good businesses, but we lack the scale to compete.

The London-based lender, which makes most of its profits in Hong Kong and mainland China, has been overhauling for more than a year to refocus its operations in Asia. In February, the bank said it plans to sell its unprofitable retail operations in the United States and inject around $ 6 billion of investment in Asia over the next five years.

HSBC is also in talks to sell its unprofitable French retail bank.

The bank said it has agreed to sell its East Coast mass and retail banking operations, which include 80 branches and approximately 800,000 customer accounts, as well as its online banking portfolio to Citizens Bank. Those accounts had about $ 9.2 billion in deposits and $ 2.2 billion in loans outstanding at the end of March.

Cathay Bank will buy 10 branches, with approximately 50,000 customer accounts, on the West Coast.

The transactions, which are subject to regulatory approval, are expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. HSBC said it expects the transactions to incur pre-tax costs of around $ 100 million, and not expects no significant impact on its capital base, as measured by its core-equity Tier 1 capital ratio.

This is the latest in several moves by HSBC to pull out in the U.S. In 2012, the lender sold its U.S. credit card business to Capital One Financial Corp. and sold some branches, primarily in upstate New York, to First Niagara Financial Group Inc.

HSBC’s wealth and personal banking operations in the United States generated around $ 1 billion in operating income last year. HSBC said the companies it was taking out accounted for about 13% of loans to larger business customers and 21% of deposits at the end of March.

On Thursday morning in Hong Kong, locally traded shares of HSBC fell 0.2% to HK $ 49.00 per share, which equates to about $ 6.31. As of Wednesday’s close, Hong Kong-listed shares of banks had risen 20.5% so far this year.

Corrections & Amplifications HSBC said Wednesday evening that it plans to quit mass retail banking in the United States. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said this happened Thursday night. In addition, Citizens Bank was incorrectly referred to as Citizen Bank in one case. (Corrected May 27)

