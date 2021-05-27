UK, London IPO veto and mixed message delivery





British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference on March 3, 2021 at 10 Downing Street in central London, England.

The British government cannot decide whether to embrace or chase the free market. That’s one way to interpret the news that Rishi Sunak is looking for new forces to block stock market offerings that threaten national security. This move seems to conflict with the British Prime Minister’s notable drive to lure more listings to London. It also betrays the deeper ideological disagreement of the Conservatives after Britain withdrew from the European Union.

All of Sunak’s competitive initiatives are the result of Brexit. In fact, the government was able to rewrite the rules that made London even more attractive to companies holding super voting stocks and special purpose takeover companies while the UK was in the European Union. However, this overhaul is thanks to Sunaks’ desire to prove that Brexit can benefit the city.

Meanwhile, the veto to listing on the stock market is because the UK must write its own rules on financial sanctions that were previously formed by the EU. Although the details are ambiguous, the minister is saying that even with the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority, it could block an initial conspiracy that is considered a threat to national security.

It’s not yet clear how selling stocks in London could be such a threat. However, according to a 2019 parliamentary report, the UK used part of its IPO proceeds to repay loans from banks under EU sanctions, but noted that it has no legal authority to stop listing En+ in Russia in 2017. The new powerhouse will allow Britain to refuse.

Ministers can argue that there is no discrepancy between trying to attract tech companies to London while at the same time rejecting unsavory ones. However, there is still tension between the two. What if, for example, one of the SPACs Sunak wants to attract proposes an acquisition of a company that has posed a national security risk?

The instinct to liberate and control the market is not limited to IPOs. This is evident in the aspirations of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to attract foreign investment while empowering them to block foreign takeovers. The desire to lower barriers to trade international trade while protecting farmers; And it’s ambition to attract global talent while restraining immigration. Businesses need to get used to mixed messages.

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

Context news

The UK will disclose stricter rules for companies listed on the London Stock Exchange and may block listing for national security reasons, the government said on the 25th.

-The Ministry of Finance said it will begin public consultations in the coming months as part of the plan.

-The UK’s reputation for clean and transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center. A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance said it plans to strengthen Samai with the aim of a new mandate to block listings that pose national security risks, and will begin consulting to inform the design in the coming months.

-Previously, this same move was reported by the Financial Times.

Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s premier source of financial insight to set the agenda. As Reuters’ financial commentary brand, we analyze the big business and economic stories that break through the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of the full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos