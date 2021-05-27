Tesla loses US designation for certain advanced security features





A Tesla logo hangs from a building outside a Tesla dealership in New York, the United States, April 29, 2016. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson / File Photo / File Photo

The new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to switch to a camera-based autopilot system, said Wednesday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The US agency has confirmed that it has updated its website to show that Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 “are not NHTSA-checked for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, Lane departure warning, impending braking in the event of a collision and dynamic braking. Support. “

The agency said it “only included checkmarks for the production line of models for the vehicles tested.”

NHTSA’s five-star crash rating website includes checkmarks for up to four recommended advanced safety technologies.

Car manufacturers can use security checkmarks to promote certain features to potential buyers, and consumers can use them to rate vehicles.

Both Tesla models have received five stars for Collision and Rollover Safety, the highest rating from NHTSA, and this is unaffected.

Tesla, who did not immediately comment, revealed in a blog post Tuesday that it would ditch a radar sensor in favor of a camera-focused autopilot system for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America. . Read more

The agency said Tesla informed NHTSA of the production change.

The move came amid increasing scrutiny by regulators and media coverage of the safety of what Tesla calls “autopilot” and “fully autonomous driving (FSD)” functions, at the same time. following a series of accidents.

While most companies like Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Waymo equip self-driving cars with cameras paired with sensors like lidars and radar, Tesla has relied on cameras and radar to detect and analyze the objects.

Tesla’s approach has helped cut costs and bring its driver assistant features to market, but experts and other companies have raised safety concerns.

Tesla said the transition to a camera-focused system could lead to limitations in certain features such as lane centering and park assist, functions which he said will be restored via software updates “in the future. weeks to come “.

All new Model S and Model X cars, as well as all vehicles built for markets outside of North America, will still be equipped with radar, Tesla said.

The NHTSA has opened 28 special investigations into Tesla’s accidents, including 24 pending, including a fatal crash on May 5 in California.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

