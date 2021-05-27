U.S. Senate committee advances electric vehicle tax credit of up to $ 12,500





The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday introduced legislation that would increase electric vehicle tax credits to $ 12,500 for electric vehicles assembled by unionized workers in the United States.

The bill would limit tax credits to vehicles with a retail price of less than $ 80,000 to qualify for tax credits. The current maximum tax credit is $ 7,500 with no maximum price and is currently eliminated for individual automakers once they reach 200,000 electric vehicles sold in total.

General Motors (GM.N) and Tesla (TSLA.O) have reached the cap and are not currently eligible for the $ 7,500 tax credit.

The Clean Energy for America bill, which advanced on a tied vote of 14-14, would eliminate the current cap on EVs, while the credit would gradually disappear over three years after 50% of vehicle sales from tourism to the United States would be EVs. It has many other tax incentives for green energy and would nullify or remove many tax provisions on fossil fuels.

The EV proposal led by Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat from Michigan, would increase the tax credit from $ 7,500 to $ 2,500 for vehicles assembled in the United States and an additional $ 2,500 for cars at facilities where workers in production are members or represented by a union.

This would mean smaller credits for automakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and others that do not have American union workers, and companies that build electric vehicles outside of the United States.

EV incentives are estimated at $ 31.6 billion through 2031, according to a congressional estimate. The bill has yet to be approved by the full Senate and the United States House of Representatives.

The bill also includes a 30% tax credit allowing manufacturers to retool or build new facilities to produce advanced energy technologies, including batteries, and new incentives to purchase commercial electric vehicles.

President Joe Biden has offered $ 174 billion for electric vehicles and charging stations, including $ 100 billion for consumer discounts. Last week, at a Ford Motor (FN) plant in Michigan, Biden ruled out consumer incentives for high-priced electric luxury models and urged automakers not to build electric vehicles overseas for them. American consumers.

United Auto Workers president Rory Gamble praised the legislation ensuring that “the production of electric vehicles will directly create the well-paying union jobs of the future president that Biden has championed.”

Stabenow said a century ago, as automakers debated between electric vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles, Congress was offering tax incentives to the oil industry.

“We picked a winner and they won – 100 years ago,” Stabenow said. “And now we’re just trying to level the playing field.”

Republicans said Democrats were using the tax code to devastate the oil and gas industry. They also cited reports that children are involved in some countries in mining minerals for EV batteries.

“This is a frontal assault on my state,” said Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas. “This is an ideological jihad against the status quo … where many jobs in our country depend on the oil and gas sector.”

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos