UK launches ETA system for inbound and outbound travelers registration including EU citizens





The UK government plans to launch an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) that registers inbound and outbound personnel in an effort to strengthen border controls.

This decision was confirmed by British Interior Minister Priti Patel, who emphasized that the new digital system will be similar to the U.S. digital visa system ESTA and will determine whether or not entry into British territory will be allowed. , SchengenVisaInfo.com report.

Once implemented, it will be the first program in the UK to accurately count the number of people entering and leaving the UK.

Patel insisted that this system would work against the law-abiding majority and those who would abuse our hospitality and generosity spirit.

Our new fully digital borders will give countries the ability to count people and people outside of the country, she points out in this regard.

Home Office believes that nearly 30 million applications will be processed annually through upcoming programs.

However, some critics have stressed that such plans are being made as part of an effort to deport people seeking international protection to countries of European origin, emphasizing that they are inhuman and inconsistent.

However, according to the British Interior Secretary, this new idea will make it easier for British authorities to identify potential threats before people reach the border, and the program also provides citizens with confidence that the strongest controls at the border are in the United States. He added that he would do it. To keep it safe and protected as promised

We’ll have a much clearer picture of who’s here and what they should be, otherwise they’ll act, Patel pointed out.

According to an article published by the Guardian, the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized that it plans to fully digitize British entry by 2025.

The new system will also apply to those arriving from European Union countries, except those who have the right to reside in the UK.

Recently, British authorities reported that more than 140 foreign criminals have been deported from the country in the past few days, while the total number of criminals deported from the country to date has exceeded 700.

However, European Union state authorities pointed out that they would reject a bilateral agreement aimed at facilitating the deportation of refugees from Britain.

ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System) is an electronic system that registers the number of travelers from countries that do not require a visa to enter Schengen borderless areas.

An ETIAS permit is required for all third-country citizens who wish to travel to Europe for short stays of 90 days or longer.

British citizens will be subject to ETIAS when launched at the end of 2022. This means that British nationals will also need an ETIAS visa waiver when planning to enter the Schengen area.

