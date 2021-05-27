UK Starts Up Endangered Edible Insect Sector After Brexit | insect





The legal changes triggered by Brexit endangered Britain, a novice to the edible insect sector.

Prior to Brexit, all edible insect companies operated in accordance with the transitional measures set out in the EU’s new food regulations. This made insects legally farmed and treated for human consumption.

New food regulations have been maintained under British law, but transitional measures have not been maintained, leaving insect producers at legal limits.

Obtaining legal approval for an operation can cost between 70,000 and 85,000, and exceeds the financial resources of most UK edible insect companies, and most of them are small and medium-sized businesses, especially if the business is outlawed in the meantime.

With a minimal environmental footprint and excellent nutritional content, insects are considered a more sustainable form of protein than conventional meat and fish.

For Tiziana Di Costanzo, co-founder of Horizon Insects, an urban insect farm in Ealing, West London, this decision could mean her business could end. The company is one of seven UK small businesses that have received EU funding for development in the field of edible insects.

It sounds like the case of the left hand, who doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. Millions of pounds of public funding through Innovate UK, for example, have been used to develop insect-based foods. But the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is currently hindering its development, she said.

Di Costanzo, who sells her products online to high-end restaurants and runs an insect cooking class, says the FSA has not revealed whether it plans to recall products.

We have written a letter to Environment Minister George Eustice, and we welcome discussions on this for the public good. The fact that over 2 billion people regularly consume more than 2,000 species of edible insects should be evidence to review the new food classification, she said.

The FSA said it was conducting its own review of whether the transition action could continue. In addition, there remains a case where the insect is considered a new food and requires approval.

Many in the industry see this as a missed opportunity to separate the field from the cumbersome rules and put the UK at the forefront of the insect protein movement.

We were disappointed to learn that the British government adopted the European Commission’s position that insects are a new food. Insects require testing and laboratory analysis and need tens of thousands of pounds to prove that products on the market are safe for years to come. Nick Rousseau, Founder and Managing Director of Woven Network.

We would have preferred the UK to adopt the approach of many other countries to farm and recognize that it is a traditional food that is assumed to be safe as long as the people working with them follow appropriate hygiene and risk management practices.

Dr. Tilly Collins, Senior Fellow at the Center for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London, agreed: People have evolved the way they eat insects. Insects are part of our biological and cultural history. Classification as a novel is inconsistent, she said. That will prevent us from reaping the benefits of this environmentally superior meat.

There are at least 26 edible insect businesses in the UK, ranging from cricket farms to restaurants, product manufacturers and retailers. According to Meticulous Research, the global edible insect sector will reach $3.25 billion by 2027.

