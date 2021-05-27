US plans to call in-person Quad meeting in fall





President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japanese Prime Minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, on a screen during the virtual meeting Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) at Sugas official residence in Tokyo, Japan on Friday March 12, 2021.

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The United States plans to convene an in-person fall summit of leaders from Quad countries Australia, India and Japan, with a focus on infrastructure in the face of China’s challenge, said Wednesday President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Policy Coordinator.

Kurt Campbell said other countries were invited to work with the Quad, which held a first virtual summit in March and pledged to work closely on Covid-19 vaccines, climate and security.

“We want to consider this fall to convene a Quad in person and the hope will be to make a similar type of commitment on infrastructure more generally,” Campbell said at an online event hosted by Stanford University. .

“And I want to stress … this is not a fancy club. If there are other countries that believe they would like to engage and work with us, the door will be opened as we go. that we will move forward, ”Campbell said.

The March Quad Summit was carefully choreographed to counter China’s growing influence, and Biden and his fellow leaders pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of Beijing’s challenges.

They also agreed to hold an in-person summit this year. A White House official said it has not yet been decided where or exactly when the summit will be held.

Campbell said there was now a new set of strategic parameters for China and “a period that had been widely described as a commitment has come to an end.”

“The dominant paradigm will be competition. Our goal is to make it a stable and peaceful competition that brings out the best in us,” he said, while warning: “There will probably be times to come, in which there will be moments of concern. “

Campbell said the “operating system” the United States helped build in Asia remained intact, but was “under substantial pressure” in the face of China’s rise to power.

“It’s going to have to be reinvigorated in a number of ways, not just by the United States, but by other countries that use the operating system and that means Japan, that means South Korea, Australia, countries Europe who want to do more in Asia and in all areas. “

Campbell said it was important for the United States to have a “positive economic vision of what they want to contribute, what they want to get involved in Asia.”

“We can do everything right in Asia, but without an economic strategy it is difficult to be successful. This is what Asians are looking for as we go forward … we are ambitious about the Quad.”

Biden, who is pushing for major infrastructure spending at home, said in March he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to compete with China’s Belt Initiative. and Road.

Belt and Road is a multibillion-dollar infrastructure program launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping involving projects from East Asia to Europe and seen as a way to significantly expand economic influence and Beijing politics.

