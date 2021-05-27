10 Best Half-Annual Day Trips in the UK by Readers | Family vacation





Winning Tip: Pigging Out, Hudders Field

Top of my family list for a semi-annual outing is Pigs in the Wood, a non-profit sanctuary for rescue pigs near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, located on a 10-acre woodland. You can see pigs roaming freely and even cuddle. The sanctuary currently cares for 20 pigs with fabulous names such as William, Charlotte, Dougal, George, Fred, Plum, and Hugo. There is a donation of at least 5pp for the visit, which will be used for their food, water, straw, shelter repair and maintenance. It was also planned to sponsor pigs for 20 years a year. I can’t wait! 10.30-1.30pm Saturday and Sunday, reservation required, pigsinthewood.comMark Neal

Agatha Christie, Agatha Christies’ Boathouse Home at Devon House Greenway House is the crime scene of Poirots Dead Mans Folly. Photo: Edward Westmacott/Alamy

I go to Torquay with my family for fresh air, good coastal walks, and a trip to the long-awaited Agatha Christies home, Greenway. From Torquay, take a circular walk through Galmpton windmills and creek to Greenway, then return to Broadsands Beach. Agatha Christie called Greenway the most beloved place in the world and cherished it as a vacation home for her and her family. Many of the first readings of her criminal manuscripts took place here and the area inspired Dead Mans Folly. We can all do it now by visiting beautiful places on Earth! Timed Entry Visit, nationaltrust.org.ukElizabeth

With the fairies, Hawkstone Park Follies in Shropshire. Photo: MH Country / Alamy

Challenge Dragons Wood, travel through the rhododendron jungle and spot trolls while crossing the Swiss bridge. Taste the features of the Hawkstone Park Follies, a Grade I-listed landscape set in a 40-hectare (100-acre) park on the red sandstone hills of Shropshire. With caves, towers, and canyons, it’s a place to spark the imagination of both kids and adults. Wear appropriate shoes, grab a torch for the cave and feel a part of the fairy tale world. Escape for all ages. Advance reservation required, hawkstoneparkfollies.co.ukSharon Pinner

Easily ride along the South Downs Way Cycling along the South Downs Way. Photo: Paul Biggins/Alamy

Our family of 4 is thinking of challenging a mini-adventure to sleep under the stars on our way to the South Downs Way by bike. Four years ago we loved the adventure of cycling through the hostel along the Sustrans Hadrians Wall route and staying in a different bunk house every night. Touching the sea on the east coast gave us a great sense of accomplishment. Our sons Benjamin and Sam are now 10 and 13 years old and ready for the next adventure. It would be great to make more memories while cycling through the chalk cliffs and ancient woodlands of the South Downs. southdowns.gov.ukJoanne Bowlt

Free to roam, Stuart Park Timber and Park near Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire is home to Captain Cooks’ birthplace. Photo: Topseee / Alamy

During the holidays, Ill will take his five grandchildren to Stewart Park in Middlesbrough to explore the 50 hectares of woodland and arboretum. You can also visit the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum, close to where he was born. On other days, you can visit Redcar by the sea and the beautiful North Yorkshire Moor running on the river stepping stones in the village of Lealholm. My tip is to bake cakes and biscuits the day before, because kids always happily eat what they make. Also, take a sandwich (with homemade fillings) and plenty of juice bottles. Good time with lots of memories for all of them. middlesbrough.gov.uk Chris Rooney

Sandcastles and Sublime Cakes, North Devon, Westward Ho!, and the vast sandy beaches of North Devon. Photo: Terry Mathews/Alamy

Enjoy beach time at high tide, build sandcastles, rock pools, play in the waves or swim in the sea at Westward Ho! pool. Try Tea on the Green’s special cake on your way home. On a rainy day (guaranteed!), take a short trip to Bideford to check out the latest offerings from the Burton Gallery and sample delicious crepes at the adjacent Cafe du Parc. Then enter the Walter Henrys Bookshop and add it to our girls reading collection. Another bonus is that Dad sneaks out to do his favorite run along the shore. visitdevon.co.ukDarren Atkinson

Piercing the Highlands with Harry Potter The Jacobite Steam Train. Photo: Peter Mundy/Alamy

I was planning a trip to Fort William in Scotland so the kids could ride the Jacobite steam locomotive (aka Hogwarts Express) through the Highlands to Mallaig. Kids are big fans of Harry Potter, so crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct on a steam locomotive is the perfect half-year adventure. No complaints because I love Scotland, the isolated beauty of its magnificent lakes and highlands. Let’s eat fresh seafood and watch the boats heading to the scattered islands. See the Neptunes Staircase from Banavie and take a boat trip from Loch Linnhe, where Ben Nevis dominates the skyline. Seals appear to greet them, and an old Croft hut perched on a hill. visitfortwilliam.co.uk Christine Reed

Welsh Cavan Cork Dam in the Elan Valley, Wales Mid-age, pedaling through Victorian wonders. Photo: Loop Images/Alamy

Three generations of our family will rent bikes at the Elan Valley Visitor Center next to the beautiful Caban Coch Dam in remote central Wales. Extensive cycle trails follow quiet roads and tracks around reservoirs, stone bridges and other phenomenal networks of Victorian engineering. Find a quiet spot for a bread and Welsh cheese picnic on the Elan Falls trail. Then, wander through the water museum and coffee and cakes at the visitor center, or return to the pub! elanvalley.org.ukSteve K

Dungeness’s Shingle Beach in Eastern Kent’s Shingle Racing. Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/Alamy

Head to Dungeness’s Shingles Bank, equipped with a handmade sled. The best adventures accumulate. We make sleds out of discarded trash, from laundry baskets to broken office chairs. With the proper kit bike helmet and knee pads, you can start your shingle race. There is also Splash About in hot weather during high tide. Anyone who needs a theme park we can bring directly! Tracy Belcher

Fried Mars Bars everywhere, Edinburgh Castle and Ross Fountain in Edinburgh. Photo: Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

We booked the train from Birmingham to Edinburgh with our three children, and we prepared a picnic and plenty of snacks. After unloading at an Airbnb apartment in the city center, walk the Royal Mile. The resisting piece is the Edinburgh Castle tour. To replenish the calories burned, I’ll try the old Mars bar at Cafe Piccante. thetrainline.comShaf

