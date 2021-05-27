Dollar firms as traders brace for US inflation gauge





One hundred US dollar bills are arranged for a photo in Hong Kong on April 15, 2019.

Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The dollar found support from emerging views on Thursday, the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely moving towards a discussion of tightening monetary policy, and as traders wait for crucial US inflation data this week.

In a sharply short dollar market, the mere suggestion of tapering was enough to temper additional sales and against the euro and yen, the dollar held up late Wednesday at the start of Thursday’s session in Asia.

The euro traded at $ 1.2185 and the yen traded at a one-week low of 109.20 to the dollar. The British pound also fell to $ 1.4150 the week’s low.

The strength of the dollar also cut the kiwi’s wings and it bought $ 0.7275 after hints of a 2022 rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand pushed it to $ 0.7316 on Wednesday. . The Australian dollar fell to $ 0.7732.

Fed officials this week downplayed immediate concerns about inflation, which led to a knee-jerk policy response. But they – and notably influential Vice President Richard Clarida – made a subtle change in tone by acknowledging that the time to talk about policy changes might be nigh.

“It’s probably behind the strength of the USD that we’re seeing right now,” Kim Mundy, currency strategist with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on the phone from Sydney.

“The PCE deflator will be even more watched,” she added, referring to the personal consumption expenditure index which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

“The fact that we expect to see a sharp rise in headline inflation may just reinforce market expectations that the Fed may be on track to introduce tapering later this year.”

US yields rose overnight, as the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 1.7 basis points to 1.5808%. The US dollar index followed suit and climbed 0.4% on Wednesday to hold it Thursday at 90.076.

Economists expect base PCE prices to rise 2.9% year-over-year in April, from a 1.8% year-on-year rise a month earlier. The data is released on Friday.

Wait and watch

The latest concern about inflation was sparked when data from mid-May showed the US CPI for April was running at an annual clip of 4.2% – due to the low base of the pandemic year, but still well above forecast of 3.6%.

That got the dollar bears thinking, stopping a downtrend in the dollar index and plunging most majors into ranges as the world waits for more data on whether the rally is transient.

According to RBC Capital Markets, the yen, which is sensitive to fluctuations in U.S. rates and started the year to fall as rates climbed, spent May in its tightest range since December 2019 and, at the ‘exception of that month, in its tightest range in 45 years.

The kiwi gave the most recent sign of life and flight, jumping 0.8% on Wednesday after the central bank restored its rate outlook and projected rates from the current 0.25% to 0.49% in September 2022 and 1.78% in June 2024.

This briefly pushed the kiwi above 73 cents and made it the fourth best performing currency in the G10 this year with a year-to-date gain of 1.3% against the dollar.

The best performers are the Canadian dollar, with a 5% gain fueled by rising oil prices and an equally belligerent central bank, and the British pound, which is up 3.2% as the vaccination campaign of Great Britain revives its economy.

The Norwegian krone has also benefited from oil prices and a hawkish central bank and is up 2.4% for the year so far.

Preliminary data on US GDP and prices are expected at 12:30 p.m. GMT, along with initial jobless claims, where a slight decline is expected. The Fed’s preferred core inflation guide is due on Friday.

