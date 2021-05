UK Supreme Court Hiring Underprivileged Paid Intern British Supreme Court

The Supreme Court announced the first paid internships for ambitious attorneys in marginalized communities to increase the diversity of the judiciary.

The initiative, conducted by the UK Supreme Court in collaboration with charity Bridging the Bar, comes as the Supreme Court, the judiciary, and legal experts face more broader investigations into accessibility.

The 12 Supreme Court Justices are all white and only 2 are female. The proportion of Black, Asian and Minority (BAME) court judges across the judiciary of England and Wales was 8% as of April 1st and 4% in high-ranking positions (higher courts and above). Women were 32% and 26%, respectively. According to the 2011 census, 14% of the population were BAME and 51% were women.

The new program offers a 5-day placement to eight Bridging the Bar candidates who have completed a bar professional training course or have accepted an offer.

Vicky Fox, Chief Executive Officer of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, said: The courts recognize that there is a leadership role in supporting the increasing diversity of the judiciary, and it is our intention that this program supports the legal advancement of marginalized groups. is. As a profession and ultimately a judicial role.

We are looking forward to learning from interns and we hope that the program will provide participants with an intellectually stimulating experience and support them in pursuing a legal career.

Each participant is assigned to a judicial adviser, and during the week the intern observes the case, discusses legal disputes with the judge, and gains insight and guidance.

Promoting equal opportunity and diversity in the legal community, Bridging the Bar conducts preparatory coaching for two days prior to placement to ensure that candidates are ready to serve in court.

Eleanor Tack from the charity said: We are very excited about this program. It will be a really tough week for candidates who will discuss legal debates with judicial aides and judges and make a final presentation. For this reason, only the best quality candidates are selected and we expect the competition to be very fierce.

The Supreme Court was announced on Thursday as the Supreme Court announced its Judicial Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, which aims to support the progress of marginalized groups into the judicial role and achieve an inclusive and respectful work environment for judges.

