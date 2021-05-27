Biden asks U.S. Intel to push for stronger conclusions on coronavirus originsExBulletin





A laboratory building of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China is seen on May 13, 2020. Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images .

President Biden said on Wednesday he had asked the U.S. intelligence community to push to move closer to a “definitive conclusion” on the start of the pandemic.

In a statement, Biden said the intelligence community had “merged around two probable scenarios” that the coronavirus was either from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China.

He said most intelligence entities do not believe there is enough information to come to a conclusion about the origins of the virus, and that the three intelligence entities that lean towards one explanation or another do not have only “low or moderate confidence” in their conclusions.

“To date, the US intelligence community has ‘coalesced around two probable scenarios’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this issue,” Biden said in the statement. He added: “I have now asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days.”

He said he wanted intelligence officials to identify “additional areas of investigation,” including from China, and that the United States would continue to push China to provide access to the data.

“In early 2020, when COVID-19 emerged, I called on the CDC to go to China to learn more about the virus so that we can fight it more effectively,” he said. “Failure to bring our inspectors to the field in these first few months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19.”

Theory of the “lab leak”

The first known cases of the new coronavirus came from Wuhan, where there is a laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which works with bat coronaviruses.

The notion that the virus had “escaped” from the lab that there had been some sort of accident and someone had fallen ill emerged early in the pandemic, but was widely dismissed as highly unlikely by most scientists.

However, some far-right researchers and commentators have clung to the idea and the theory has spread, especially in conservative news circles and among Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump, a long-time right-wing conspirator, also bought into the idea that the coronavirus came from a lab accident and spent much of the remaining months of his administration criticizing China for allowing its spread, sometimes employing racist language. to describe the virus.

A recent Wall Street Journal report, which cites a U.S. intelligence report that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute became sick enough in November 2019 to seek treatment in hospital, refocused attention on the theory of laboratory leaks.

“Now everyone agrees I was right when I called Wuhan the source of COVID-19 early on,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

Most scientists still believe the virus is more likely to be naturally occurring.

“I think the likelihood is still high that it’s a natural event,” Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress Wednesday, “but since we can’t be 100% sure if it’s whether or not there are other possibilities and for that reason my colleagues and I have said that we are very much in favor of further investigation. “

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States called the laboratory leak theory nothing more than a smear campaign.

“Lately, some people have played the old trick of the political hype about finding the origin of COVID-19 around the world. The smear campaign and blame shift are making a comeback, and the conspiracy theory is making a comeback. lab leak ‘resurfaced,’ the person mentioned.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, some political forces have been obsessed with political manipulation and the blame game, while ignoring the urgent need of their people to tackle the pandemic and the international demand for cooperation on this front, which caused a tragic loss. of many lives. “

In March, following a field investigation in China, the World Health Organization released a joint report with Beijing on the origins of the pandemic which concluded that the laboratory leak hypothesis was “extremely unlikely. “.

But WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus replied that he did not think the team’s assessment of the possibility of a laboratory leak was sufficiently thorough.

Biden wants to “squeeze” China

Biden in his statement on Wednesday said the United States would continue to work to determine the origins of the pandemic.

He added, “The United States will also continue to work with like-minded partners around the world to pressure China to participate in a full, transparent and evidence-based international investigation and to give access to all relevant data and evidence. “

Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the panel was continuing to review the United States’ findings regarding the origins of the virus and sharply criticized China for its “obstruction” to the investigation.

“Beijing’s continued obstruction to a transparent and comprehensive review of relevant facts and data about the source of the coronavirus can only delay the vital work needed to help the world better prepare for the next potential pandemic,” Schiff said in a press release. “Nevertheless, I am convinced that the [intelligence community] and other elements of our government will continue to seek all possible leads and provide an updated, evidence-based conclusion, in accordance with the President’s 90-day requirement. It is essential that we allow the [intelligence community], and other scientific and medical experts, to weigh and objectively assess all available facts and to avoid any premature or politically motivated conclusions. “

NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel contributed reporting.

