US Navy deployment to Afghanistan could leave void in Asian waters as Chinese tensions simmer





But analysts believe the move could leave a void in coverage of U.S. carriers in East Asia as Beijing ramps up pressure on the South China Sea and Taiwan.

China can also cite the US deployment as proof of its claims that Washington cannot honor its military commitments in Asia, said Collin Koh, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

“It will be delicious fodder for the Beijing propaganda machine to be sure,” said Koh, who added that the United States could be carrier-free in Asia for months.

“Among other regional governments, there will be shared concerns about the ‘hole’ in the US military posture in the region during this carrier absence,” he said.

Thomas Shugart, a former US Navy officer and senior associate at the Center for a New American Security, said leaving a void in carrier coverage in Asia appears contrary to US defense priorities.

Given that our last national defense strategy indicated a clear priority of China’s military challenge over continued involvement in Central Asia and the Middle East, it is somewhat surprising to see our only aircraft carrier in the Western Pacific. to break away from this priority theater, ”said Shugart.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin could sign the Reagan movement’s orders as early as this week, U.S. officials have said.

It remains to be decided on the configuration of the number of cruisers and destroyers that could accompany the Reagan.

It would replace the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which covers the Afghan mission from the North Arabian Sea on a regular rotation. The US Naval Institute News reports that the Eisenhower, on its second deployment in a year, is in need of repairs and will have to leave the area in July.

This replacement schedule could keep a carrier in the Persian Gulf to help defend US troops in Afghanistan at least until the scheduled 9/11 withdrawal deadline.

The importance of Reagan in the American defense strategy

The Reagan, based in Yokosuka, Japan, near Tokyo, is the US Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier. It is the US military’s most important and visible asset in the Indo-Pacific.

As late as last summer, both the Reagan and the USS Nimitz were operating in the region, including exercises in the South China Sea. The Nimitz returned to Washington State in March after almost a year at sea.

Earlier this year, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt conducted maneuvers in the South China Sea, but this week returned to its home port in San Diego.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, which are 1,100 feet long and have a capacity of 97,000 tons, each have an air wing of 75 aircraft, including F / A-18 fighter jets.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, based in Japan, says the fact that the Reagan is based in the Indo-Pacific cuts an average of 17 days of transit time to deal with contingencies in the region compared to carriers coming from the continental United States.

China, meanwhile, has two aircraft carriers, Liaoning, based in Qingdao, and Shandong, home port to the Sanya naval base on Hainan Island, north of the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea’s 1.3 million square kilometers as sovereign territory, despite claims by Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan over parts of it .

People’s Liberation Army forces have carried out frequent maneuvers in the South China Sea in recent months. Earlier this week, the PLA said its fighter jets “rained thousands of munitions on maritime targets” as part of a regular exercise to demonstrate their combat readiness, according to a report from the United States. Global Times.

China has also been very critical of the presence of US warships in the South China Sea, saying such US Navy deployments exacerbate tensions and threaten peace and stability in the region.

How the United States can make up for Reagan’s absence

Despite the appearance of losing a carrier in Asia, the United States has other strengths it can draw on, said Carl Schuster, former chief operations director at the Joint Intelligence Center of US Pacific Command.

Schuster says an American amphibious assault ship based in Japan is carrying F-35 fighters and could temporarily fill up in Asian waters.

And there are other ways to project power, he said.

“I suspect the Air Force will send bombers across the South China Sea while the Reagan is away. It won’t have the same presence as a carrier, but it will send the same political signal,” Schuster said.

The Reagan’s absence from East Asian waters could also coincide with a visit to the region by a British Royal Navy aircraft carrier strike group led by Britain’s largest warship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth. as well as British versions of the same planes, left England last weekend in a flotilla that included an American guided missile destroyer. It is expected to transit through the South China Sea in late summer en route to Japan.

“Since the entire carrier strike group (UK) is also supplemented by US and Dutch assets and personnel, this would be a useful tool to signal US Allied solidarity in the region while there has no (US) carrier, “said Koh, the Singapore representative. based researcher.

The Reagan recently left her home port in Japan to conduct crew qualifications at sea. Former US Navy Officer Shugart said it would be helpful if the Reagan returned to Asian waters as soon as possible afterwards. its deployment in the Middle East.

“Hopefully this (deployment) will be for a limited period of time as the US withdrawal from Afghanistan continues, and once it is completed, the Ronald Reagan Strike Group can once again focus on the expansion. remarkable Chinese naval and air power has been going on in recent years, ”he said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that no information would be given on planned deployments.

“We are not talking about potential future operations. We are certainly not talking about potential vessel movements in advance,” he said.

CNN’s Barbara Starr contributed reporting.

