Britain’s recovery shrouded in inflation and new Covid variants | business





The Covid variant raises the question of easing further restrictions.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections increased daily over the past month, fueled by the Covid strain first discovered in India B.1.617.2. This variant, which asks questions about government deregulation on June 21st, accounts for the majority of new cases in several locations, including Bedford, Blackburn, and Wigan. According to the latest figures up to May 25th, 2,493 people across the UK tested positive for Corona 19, a gradual increase from 1,350 on May 1. However, the number of patients admitted to the hospital and the number of deaths lagging behind positive test results is gradually decreasing. More than 38 million people have received the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time. More than 23 million people spent 1 second.

The use of public transport returns closer to the level of the epidemic epidemic.

The number of trips by public transport has returned close to pre-epidemic levels last month, a sign that more people are starting to leave their homes after closure measures eased. According to Apple Mobility Data, which recorded directions bus and train travel requests for Apple Maps, as more people leave home and some office workers resume commuting, it is only 5% above the level recorded in January 2020. Walking and driving are also higher than pre-epidemic levels.

Stock market gains confirmed by inflation concerns

FTSE 100 rose slightly over the past month in anticipation of a stronger economic recovery from Covid-19. However, concerns that major central banks will need to raise interest rates to respond to rapid inflation have undermined the value of the leading index and other major markets around the world, confirming the progress of the stock market in recent weeks. The FTSE 100 rose about 50 points over the past month, trading for just over 7,000 pieces.

Inflation more than doubles as energy prices rise

Inflation in the UK more than doubled to 1.5% in April due to sharp rises in oil prices and household gas and electricity prices, the highest level since the start of the Corona 19 epidemic. Inflation rates remain below the Bank of England target of 2% and most of the price hikes are related to a turnaround from last year’s decline, but recent figures have raised concerns that the cost of living is on the rise. Threadneedle Street expects to temporarily rise above target inflation as the economy resumes, but some economists warn that higher inflation could be sustained due to increased government demand and increased supply constraints and commodity costs associated with Brexit.

Business activity grows at the fastest rate since the 1990s.

The UK economy recorded the fastest growth in business activity for over 20 years during this month. Consumer spending has skyrocketed due to the resumption of indoor hospitality venues. The Flash IHS Markit/Cips Purchasing Managers Index, an indicator that closely monitors private sector activity, jumped from 60.7 a month ago to 62 in May. 50 points divided by expansion and contraction, the highest since the record began in 1998. Confidence reached an all-time high as concerns about the epidemic continued to disappear and factory orders increased due to the revival of global trade. The eurozone economy was slow, but it continued to grow. With the world’s largest economy recovering rapidly, private sector activity hit an all-time high in the United States. Growth has also accelerated in China.

Unlock reduces unemployment

According to recent official statistics, UK employers who were preparing to ease the blockade began hiring again in March, lowering their unemployment rate for the third consecutive month. The jobless rate fell from 4.9% in three months to 4.8% in three months until the end of February, amid signs of a wider recovery in the job market as the Covid-19 vaccine gave companies confidence. More employees. Vacancies increased close to epidemic levels in April as hospitality and non-essential stores were allowed to resume in England and Wales. However, by the end of March, 4.2 million jobs were still available. Economists fear that job losses will increase if the system becomes less tolerant in July and is removed at the end of September.

Retail sales surge with resumption of non-essential points

UK retail sales increased 9.2% in April as closures eased and non-essential stores reopened. After being closed for nearly four months, the Statistical Office said overall spending has increased, and sales of clothing and footwear stores, in particular, have increased by nearly 70%. Overall retail sales were 10.6% higher than before the February 2020 pandemic affected the economy, thanks to consumer spending on physical goods while travel, entertainment and leisure gradually resumed.

Still high debt despite improvement in April

The better-than-expected UK economy during the third state closure limits government borrowing in April to 31.7 billion, a nearly 16 billion decrease from a year ago when the epidemic first spread. However, this figure remained the second highest on record in April, and urgent government assistance, including dormancy plans, continued. In a Queens speech this month, the government said it would put public finances back on a sustainable basis once the economic recovery stabilizes. But economists warn that austerity will hinder sustainable growth and lead to deep inequality across society.

During the third blockade, the economy fell below expectations.

Along with the rapid launch of the coronavirus vaccine, companies planning to ease Covid-19 restrictions increased their GDP in March by 2.1%, preventing economic production from worsening during the first three months of the year. The economy retreated 1.5% more than expected during the first quarter of 2021. As businesses and households adapt to restrictions and activity recovers as spring approaches, despite the most stringent containment measures since the first wave of the pandemic. However, the GDP for March is 5.9% lower than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

Home price increase after stamp duty extension

Buyings surged last month as housing prices rose at the fastest rate in five years after Rishi Sunak extended the government’s stamp duty holiday to summer. The latest snapshot from Halifax, the UK’s largest mortgage lender, found that the average price of UK homes rose 1.4% in April to help buyers take advantage of their tax benefits. The prime minister used the March budget to extend the deadline from the end of the month to the end of June, then phased out until October.

Another fact I learned this month Consumers flock back to the hospitality venue as restrictions are eased.

Spending in restaurants, pubs and cafés has skyrocketed in recent weeks after hospitality venues across the UK have reopened, which is a sign of repressed demand for eating out among closed and exhausted consumers. According to figures from the online booking platform OpenTable, the number of eateries sitting in venues across the UK has skyrocketed beyond pre-epidemic levels. The number of restaurants reached 45% of pre-Corona 19 levels in the week ending May 24, slightly surpassing the appetite recorded during eating out in August. Driven by advances in the Covid-19 vaccine, the recovery is ahead of other conglomerates including the United States, Canada, Germany and Ireland. Barclaycard’s statistics show that in the first week after reopening indoors in the UK and Wales, spending at pubs and bars was 171% higher than a week ago, and restaurant sales increased 58%.

