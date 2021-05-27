HSBC leaves loss-making US retail bank as part of Asia Pivot





HSBC (HSBA.L) has announced that it is pulling out of mass market retail banking in the United States by selling parts of the losing business and cutting others, a long overdue move as the lender is stepping up its focus on Asia, its largest market.

The largest European bank has been trying for years to reduce its presence in certain European and North American markets where it has fought against competition from the largest national players.

The bank said in a statement on Wednesday that it would quit retail banking for most personal and small business customers, but would retain a small physical presence in the United States to serve its affluent and very wealthy international customers.

“They are good companies, but we did not have the size to be competitive,” Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Group, said in the statement.

HSBC in February unveiled a revised strategy focused primarily on wealth management in Asia, and at the same time announced that it was exploring organic and inorganic options for its US retail banking franchise.

As part of Quinn’s game plan, which also involved cutting costs across the banking group, the London-based bank sought to step back from the markets and subscale businesses.

HSBC is also looking to sell its retail banking business in France as part of the same strategy and has entered final negotiations to sell this business to private equity firm Cerberus, Reuters reported in March.

Citizens Bank, part of the Citizens Financial Group (CFG.N), has agreed to buy out the east coast personal and small business banking operations of HSBC, including 80 branches, and Cathay Bank, a unit of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY.O), has agreed to buy its West Coast business, including 10 branches, according to HSBC and separate statements from the two banks headquartered in the United States.

“These transactions, although minimal as part of the HSBC group, should help streamline the group,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note Thursday. They added, however, that the bank is still facing some investor pullback as it does not completely exit US retail.

An HSBC logo is seen at its corporate headquarters in the central financial district of Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2020. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

HSBC said it expects to incur pre-tax transaction costs of $ 100 million, after which it does not expect to generate a significant gain or loss.

HSBC’s wealth and personal businesses in the United States recorded a loss of $ 547 million in 2020, according to the bank’s annual results, compared with a profit of $ 5 billion in Asia, mainly in Hong Kong, its market. more profitable.

Its World Bank and Markets division, which includes its investment banking and large corporations, made a profit of $ 573 million in the United States in 2020.

The bank’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.8% to a three-month high, before falling.

PROBLEMS IN THE UNITED STATES

HSBC expanded into retail banking in the United States in the 1980s as part of a broader strategy to diversify its geographic focus.

However, it has been trying to reverse this point for more than a decade and in 2011 announced the sale of nearly half of its then 470 U.S. branches, mostly in upstate New York, as well. than its profitable credit card subsidiary in the United States.

HSBC acquired this credit card business as part of its disastrous $ 14 billion purchase of U.S. consumer finance company Household International in 2003, which triggered billions of dollars in subprime mortgage losses. and a possible payment of $ 1.6 billion to settle a class action lawsuit.

The bank currently has an American network of 148 branches.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos