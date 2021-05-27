UK-based doctor investigating anti-abortion drugs abortion





A UK-based doctor is investigating for proposing a prescription for abortion reversal medication, an unproven treatment promoted by US-based anti-abortion activists.

Doctors are known to have offered to prescribe pessaries to secret investigators with advocacy group openDemocracy. The secret investigator was connected to a doctor by calling a US-based Christian hotline run by Heartbeat International, a large anti-abortion organization.

British doctors work with abortion prevention activists to advise and avoid prescribing unproven dangerous treatments, MP Nadia Whittome said. She said she was happy that GMC was investigating.

Abortion reversal is an unproven and unethical treatment recommended for women who have opted for drug abortion to end pregnancy. Drug abortions can be used by people who want to end a pregnancy less than 10 weeks old. Crucially, this drug can be taken at home, which has made it more popular due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, since 2014, one California-based doctor has promoted a treatment that reverses drug abortion through high amounts of progesterone, but the US-based Association of Doctors and OBGYN have repeatedly said that there is no evidence that this is safe or effective.

An editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine said the treatment was unproven and and should only be provided in the context of clinical research supervised by the Institutional Review Board (IRB).

The only high-quality randomized controlled trial conducted on treatment was discontinued in 2019, when three women had to be hospitalized for severe bleeding.

Women who had medical abortions bleed, but this wasn’t a typical medical abortion bleeding, Dr. Mitchell Krainin, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California at Davis Health, who led the study and ultimately stopped, told Self Magazine in 2020. It is safe to expose women to this treatment.

Nonetheless, regulators have allowed treatment to thrive in the United States, and state legislators have fueled that growth by advising women to reverse abortions if abortion providers change their minds.

One of North Dakota’s laws is the subject of a 2019 lawsuit by the American Medical Association, the largest physician-specialized organization in the United States, that doctors must mislead patients and convey misinformation with messages that contradict reality and science. Said.

This trend is problematic because of the lack of medical evidence to prove the safety and efficacy of the treatment, wrote Dr Daniel Grossman, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive science at the Bixby Reproductive Health Center at the University of California, San Francisco. In the same Nejm editorial. Laws promoting this intrinsically encourage women to participate in unmonitored research trials.

In addition, a Guardian investigation of Dr. George Delgado, the doctor who invented the regime, revealed that he continued to use his partnership with the University of California, San Diego years after his connection with the school ended and a year after the university requested. Lost. Stop him.

Delgado is the medical director of the pro-life Catholic-focused clinic in San Diego. He also made hundreds of announcements to anti-abortion fundraisers, according to a biography on the Charlotte Lodge Institute website. His treatise on therapy has been criticized extensively and has been briefly withdrawn.

Despite repeated accusations of professional organizations and a lack of viable research, the openDemocracy survey found doctors promoting treatment in at least 12 countries.

The operator of the Heartbeat International hotline told the investigator that this group was helpful.[s] Hundreds of women every day in the UK. The operator added: We are like an international abortion drug reversal line.

The General Medical Council, the regulatory body for physicians in the UK, is currently investigating physicians linked to openDemocracy researchers with Dr. Eileen Reilly. According to the public list of regulatory actions, Reilly is now subject to supervisory terms while the GMC considers her case.

Regarding health issues, openDemocracy said the investigator had listened to Reilly. At the end of the day, if you live in the UK, have a hospital there, and are concerned about bleeding, get help.

According to the GMC website, the regulatory tribunal may not take any action, impose conditions on a physician’s ability to practice, or suspend a physician while the tribunal is investigating. A referral to the tribunal does not mean that the GMC has reached a decision on fitness for practice.

The openDemocracy investigator called Reilly before posting the report to ask for comment, but hung up. Reilly appears to have mentioned drug abortion in February, which appeared in a video hosted by March for Life UK, a UK-based abortion prevention organization.

“This situation requires several investigations by government agencies and professional associations,” said Melissa Ufreti, vice-president of the UN Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls.

Women who have been misled and undergo medically risky procedures to reverse an abortion must provide adequate medical assistance, legal relief options, and compensation for the emotional and physical pain they have caused, Upreti said. There is no doubt that women are victims here.

