Almost a decade after Benghazi, the United States quietly returns to Libya





WASHINGTON US returns to Libya, with the Biden administration launching a new diplomatic offer to get the country out of a violent spiral and planning to reopen the US embassy in Tripoli seven years after it closed.

Last week, the top U.S. diplomat to visit the country since 2014 arrived in Tripoli, and the administration deployed a team there to work out the intimidating logistics of reopening the embassy, ​​two sources close to the embassy said. folder.

These steps contrast with the hands-off approach of the Trump administration, which has chosen not to pressure governments, including American allies, which have supported proxies in the civil war in Libya in blatant violation of a UN arms embargo.

The United Arab Emirates, Russia, Egypt and Turkey have funneled weapons, money and tens of thousands of mercenaries to competing militias in the country’s chaotic civil war, according to the United Nations, fueling terrorism potential in the region and a migration crisis in which refugees crossed the Mediterranean Sea to seek asylum in Europe.

A report released in March by a UN group of experts described true free-for-all inside the country as foreign powers flew in drones, transport planes, surface-to-air missiles, artillery and armored vehicles, as well as mercenaries from Chad, Sudan and Syria.

However, even considering the reopening of the US embassy carries political risks for the Biden administration. U.S. officials are aware of the partisan feud that erupted in Washington after an attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in the Libyan city of Benghazi in 2012, in which U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens died. House Republicans have launched six inquiries into the Obama administration’s handling of the episode.

A building set on fire in the grounds of the American consulate in the city of Benghazi, in eastern Libya, in September 2012 Gianluigi Guercia / AFP via a Getty Images file

Asked about the future of the embassy in Tripoli, the State Department declined to comment when the mission might reopen.

“Our intention is to start resuming operations in Libya as soon as the security situation permits and we have the necessary security measures in place,” a State Department spokesperson said. “The process for this to happen, however, involves careful logistics and security planning, as well as interagency coordination to meet security and legal requirements.”

The European Union reopened its mission in Libya last week and other governments have relaunched their diplomatic missions since March, in support of a transitional government that was established after a ceasefire brokered by the EU. UN in October.

Libya’s envoy to the United States, Mohammed Ali Abdullah, said his government had urged the Biden administration to move forward with plans to reopen the United States embassy, ​​saying it would send an important symbolic message.

“We have asked the US government to speed up the process of reopening the embassy in Tripoli,” he said.

The embassy was closed in 2014 when officials ruled that fighting near the city made operations in the capital dangerous. The embassy has been moved to neighboring Tunisia.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood, left, walks with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush as she arrives in Tripoli, Libya on May 18.

After the attack on Benghazi and the closure of the embassy, ​​the Obama administration discouraged visits by senior US officials to Libya. The decision was “that we are not going to take the period of risk,” said a senior Obama administration official who worked on regional diplomacy.

An embassy helps keep the government at home informed and performs a range of practical functions, including consular services, assisting U.S. companies interested in investing, and forging cooperation with local military and intelligence services.

Operating without an embassy puts a government at a disadvantage and deprives it of a full picture of the situation on the ground, the former US official said.

“It’s embarrassing that we’re not here,” the official said. “It’s bad for US foreign policy. It’s bad for US national security. It’s bad for the host country. It’s bad for the region.”

A “ huge change ”

Western governments believe the ceasefire, transitional government and elections slated for December offer glimmers of hope for a country that has been on a downward spiral since the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

After a NATO-backed uprising that toppled Gaddafi 10 years ago, Libya was divided between a UN-recognized government in Tripoli and rival factions in the east backed by outside powers. A former Libyan general, Khalifa Hifter, backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, launched an offensive in April 2019 in an unsuccessful attempt to capture Tripoli. With vital military support from Turkey, the government defeated Hifter’s forces, in part with the help of Syrian mercenaries.

As part of the ceasefire agreed in October, governments pledged to ensure the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries and to end further violations of a United Nations arms embargo. But a recent UN report made it clear that foreign fighters remain on the ground and weapons continue to flow into the country.

Now the United States will have to push its partners, including the United Arab Emirates and its adversaries, to stop interfering in Libya, said Ben Fishman, senior researcher at the Middle East Institute, a Washington think tank.

It’s an open question “how active we will be in terms of diplomatic engagement with spoilers, essentially, to make sure they don’t spoil,” Fishman said. “Will Libya be high enough on the agenda in our complex relationship with some of these states? This is where the rubber meets the road.”

It is not known whether the Biden administration will be able to maintain a sustained diplomatic effort, as the White House has made it clear that it intends to invest less time and effort in the Middle East to get it. focus on the fight against China. But Fishman said Libya offered President Joe Biden the opportunity to tackle instability on NATO’s southern flank while keeping his promise to restore transatlantic relations and the credibility of the United States.

So far, Libyan and European diplomats say they are encouraged that the United States appears to be playing a more active role at a pivotal time for Libya.

Besides sending Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood to Tripoli for talks last week, Biden recently promoted US Ambassador to Libya Robert Norland to serve as envoy. Special in Libya, another sign that the administration is trying to rally international support for the political process.

Ali Abdallah, the Libyan envoy to Washington, said there had been a “huge change” in the new administration from the Trump administration.

There is now a “willingness of the US administration to exert pressure and invest political capital with some of the allies who interfered and were part of the problem in Libya,” he said. “This was not the case with the Trump administration.”

But despite positive developments like the ceasefire, he said, the United States and other countries must tackle the presence of foreign fighters and what he called “the elephant in the room »Hifter. Companies that use weapons for Hifter must be held accountable through US or Western sanctions, Abdallah said.

“There is no way we can hold elections with these people who control large parts of the country,” he said.

Marshal Khalifa Hifter salutes during a military parade in Benghazi, Libya, 2018.ABDULLAH DOMA / AFP – Getty Images

US lawmakers on both sides are backing a bill that would impose sanctions on any entity violating the UN arms embargo.

The UN report which described a free-for-all in Libya said that agents from the Russian paramilitary company Wagner acted as a “force multiplier” for Hifter’s forces, serving as air traffic controllers, air mechanics. aircraft, artillery observers and snipers.

A Defense Department Inspector General report released last year, citing Defense Intelligence Agency reports, said the UAE “may provide some funding” for Wagner Group operations.

None of the countries mentioned in the UN report acknowledged its findings.

The State Department spokesman said the United States strongly supports the October ceasefire agreement, which requires the withdrawal of all foreign military and mercenary forces.

This includes the need to leave Russian mercenary and proxy forces, Turkish forces and all foreign military forces, mercenaries, proxies and foreign fighters, including those from Syria, Chad and Sudan, and the need to put end to all support for foreign military intervention. including UAE, ”the spokesperson said.

The UAE did not specifically address the findings of the UN or Inspector General reports.

“The UAE supports international efforts to achieve peace and stability in Libya,” the country’s embassy said in an email.

In January, UAE Ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh said in a statement that the UAE welcomed the Security Council’s call for all foreign forces to withdraw.

“Foreign intervention in the conflict must cease now. The UAE firmly believes that diplomatic and political solutions are the only way to end the Libyan conflict,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos