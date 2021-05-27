UK restaurant reservations surge with resumption of indoor dining





People eat at restaurants amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Chinatown, London, UK on May 18, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah McKay

Most parts of the UK flocked to British restaurants over the past week after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, and the number of workers released fell to the lowest level since the beginning of the year, according to weekly official data.

This figure adds to the signal that economic life is returning to normal as lockdown restrictions ease since the launch of the COVID vaccine, which currently covers more than 70% of the adult population.

The UK government shut down pubs, restaurants and non-essential retailers earlier in the year due to the spread of the more contagious COVID strain, and only reopened at the end of April.

Restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales have been allowed to serve customers indoors, starting on May 17, weeks after alfresco dining was allowed.

According to data from the booking website OpenTable, created for the Office for National Statistics, bookings in the first week ending May 24 were 32% higher compared to the same period in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is a 59 percentage point increase over the previous week, which included only the first day the restaurant reopened for indoor dining.

According to data from the Bank of England, data that does not take into account seasonal effects show that total spending on credit and debit cards was 96% of the February 2020 average for the week ending May 20, partially compared to the previous week. Decreased.

The percentage of employees who are on a shutdown was 8 percent from May 3 to 16, just before the recent easing of closures, or about 2.2 million employees from 10 percent in the last two weeks, ONS said. Job advertising has also surpassed pre-epidemic levels.

The British government is aiming to lift most of the lockdown restrictions remaining in the UK on June 21st, which will increase the capacity of many hospitality facilities. But scientists have warned that the spread of the new COVID strain, first identified in India, could delay it.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos