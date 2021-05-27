2022 midterm election results may surprise us | News, Sports, Jobs





Tradition tells us that halfway through, the presidential party loses seats in the House. If this tradition continues in 2022, it could be bad news for Democrats. But the story of the end doesn’t seem to requisition the driver’s seat – watch the Georgia Senate run-off the day before Trump sent his minions to rampage on Capitol Hill. Rather than outright condemn this violent attack on democracy, Republicans are trying to downplay the horror Americans have seen with their own eyes. Republicans doubled down on their demand for slavish obedience to Trump.

As a result, Trump will still be in the minds of voters on November 8, 2022. And party cult-turned-personality seems to ignore how much most voters find their object of worship.

The Congressional Republican National Committee recently suspended an internal poll showing weak support for Trump in major swing districts. His unfavorable grades were 15 points higher in those quarters than his good grades. (Also remember that Trump left office with a less than 40% approval rating, the lowest for a first-term president since Jimmy Carter.)

We imagine that as the 2022 election approaches, Republicans in changeable districts will say the party has gone beyond Trump. So far, the evidence points to the contrary. A February Gallup poll found Americans’ favorable opinion of the Republican Party had fallen to 37%, while 48% viewed the Democratic Party in a positive light. He also reported that 63% of Republicans, a record high, supported a third, compared to 46% of Democrats. And while 68% of Republicans wanted Trump to remain party leader, only 47% of Republican-leaning independents believed so.

Meanwhile, the mid-term tradition is not unbreakable. In 2002, President George W. Bush’s party won eight more seats in the House and two in the Senate. These elections took place about a year after the trauma of September 11. The next mid-term are scheduled about a year after another national trauma, the COVID-19 pandemic, of which President Joe Biden will have presided over the end.

In 2022, Democrats will only defend seven House seats in districts Trump won. No Senate seat in a state that voted for Trump is up for grabs. And the economy is expected to continue to prosper.

Republicans had an issue with Liz Cheney, a conservative from Wyoming willing to condemn Trump for his efforts to overturn voters’ will and stoke the insurgency. But the cult made Cheney an enemy rather than a path to respectability.

Some Republican agents may hope that voters have relegated the January 6 outrage to “the past.” Good luck with that. Leadership who, six months after the election – four months after the riot – still won’t concede that Trump lost will struggle to rewrite that history alive by next year. In any case, Trump will not let them. And neither do the Democrats.

