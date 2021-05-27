UK receives 34,000 visa applications from Hong Kong in 2 months | Hong Kong





New visa applications for people wishing to reside in the UK from Hong Kong were 34,000 in just two months, the home office said.

This compares to all types of visa applications for 5,354 EU citizens during the first three months of the year, including short-term visitors. Also, in late March alone, the number of asylum applications involving 32,411 people in the UK was 26,903.

The new route allows UK citizens (overseas) status holders and immediate family members to apply for a BNO entry visa for two periods of 30 months or a single period of 5 years. After 5 years, you can settle in the UK and apply for citizenship after 12 months.

The route began in response to harsh new national security laws imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese government.

According to figures released on Thursday, there were 34,300 applications for the BNO pathway in the first three months of 2021, but only on January 31st. So far, 7,200 applications have been approved.

According to the Home Office’s Economic Impact Assessment, released last year, 500,000 people with BNO status and their dependents arrived in the UK in the first year, and more than 1 million people arrived in 5 years.

Madeleine Sumption, Director of the Immigration Observatory at Oxford University, said: There is no reliable way to predict how many people in Hong Kong will migrate to England in the long run. The levels we are seeing in this data could not be expected to represent future trends that could be suppressed by the epidemic, or could be greater than the normal first wave due to suppressed demand.

She added: Covid has had a huge impact on migration, and low migration from EU countries is one of the consequences. In fact, there is evidence that net migration from EU countries last year was actually negative. Add to this the impact of a more expensive and restrictive visa system for EU citizens, and it makes sense that not many people fall under the post-Brexit immigration rules.

According to recent migration statistics, only 353 refugees settled in the UK from one year to March through government programs. Under the government resettlement program, the number of refugees who have migrated to the UK for at least 11 years and 12 months is the lowest, compared to 4,968 in 12 months until March 2020 and 5,796 in 2018-19.

Although the resettlement program was halted in March 2020, organizations including the Refugee Action and Refugee Commission have criticized the government for delaying resumption, and other countries are much faster.

The resumption of refugee resettlement was announced in the Senate in November, but only eight people came to Britain from that time to the end of 2020.

The resettlement program is a government run plan that works with the United Nations and International Organization for Migration to identify foreign refugees, such as countries near war zones, and move them to the UK, where refugee status has already been granted.

The Refugee Committee and Refugee Action are concerned about the government’s commitment to resettle a fair number of refugees, despite the promise of interior minister Priti Patel to expand a safe route for refugees to reach the UK in a speech on Monday. Said that there is.

Tim Naor Hilton, Chief Executive Officer of Refugee Action, said: Although the Home Secretary has promised to expand safe routes for people, there is no promise to welcome a single refugee under the resettlement program.

Resettlement is not done with hot air. If the government cannot be committed to its ambitious goal to show the world that it is ready to do its fair share to help refugees, that is fate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos