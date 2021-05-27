4 US Supreme Court cases where Asian Americans fought for civil rightsExBulletin





Court decisions can change the course of history. And while the myth of the “model minority” often characterizes Asians living in the United States as hardworking, prosperous, and cooperative citizens, historically many have had to fight unjust laws to be recognized as full Americans. From land ownership issues to immigration, here are four cases where Asian Americans have fought injustice in court.

Chy Lung vs. Freeman

A California law passed in 1875 authorized state immigration officials to inspect people coming into the state and to eliminate those deemed “obscene and debauched.” These people would be refused entry into the United States unless the captain of the ship transporting them paid a bond for them.

Chy Lung was one of 22 women detained aboard a ship from China in 1875. The women were refused entry because they had come to the country without their husbands and children.

Chy Lung challenged the constitutionality of the law, and the Supreme Court ruled in his favor, saying the power to make immigration laws rests with the federal government.

United States v. Wong Kim Ark

In 1882, Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which prohibited Chinese workers from immigrating to the United States for ten years. It was extended for 10 years by the Geary Act and became permanent in 1902. It was not repealed until 1943.

Wong Kim Ark was born in 1873 in the United States to Chinese parents legally residing in San Francisco. At 21, he traveled to China and was refused entry to the United States upon his return due to Chinese exclusion law. In his 1897 Supreme Court case, Wong argued that he was a United States citizen under the Fourteenth Amendment, which stated that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to their jurisdiction are citizens of the United States. United and the state in which they reside. “

The court ruled in Wong’s favor, setting the parameters of jus soli, guaranteeing citizenship for children born in the United States to non-citizen parents. The concept is popularly known as birthright citizenship.

National Archives / public domain; United States Army Ozawa v. United States

The Naturalization Act of 1790 established the first set of rules for US citizenship. The law limited citizenship to “any foreigner being a free white person” who had lived “within the limits and under the jurisdiction of the United States for a period of two years” and could prove that he was a “person of good character. “.

Takao Ozawa was a Japanese immigrant who challenged the definition of a “free white person” after applying for citizenship in Hawaii in 1914. He was refused on the grounds that he was not eligible because he was Japanese.

The Supreme Court ruled against Ozawa in 1922. Justice George Sutherland delivered the opinion. He argued against defining who was white simply as “skin color” because skin tone varied too widely, even “among people of the same race.” Thus, Sutherland wrote that “adopting the color test alone would result in a confused overlap of races and a gradual merging of one into the other, without any practical dividing line.” He argued that people considered “white” should be “confined to people of Caucasian race.”

United States v. Bhagat Singh Thind

In 1923, Justice Sutherland contradicted his own opinion in Ozawa v. United States in the case against Bhahat Singh Thind.

Thind, a Sikh immigrant from India, applied for and obtained citizenship in the state of Oregon. However, a naturalization examiner appealed an Oregon district court ruling in favor of Thind’s claim on the grounds that he was not white.

In his Supreme Court case, Thind argued that he was “of high caste Hindu descent, born in Punjab, one of the extreme districts of northwest India, and classified by some scientific authorities as Caucasian or Aryan ”.

The court ruled against Thind, Sutherland having written that the term “free white people” should only be considered “synonymous with the word” Caucasian “only to the extent that the word is generally understood”. The court basically ruled that in addition to being of Caucasian descent, individuals must be white in complexion to obtain citizenship.

It was not until the Immigration Act of 1952 that naturalization became a color blind process and Asian immigrants could become US citizens.

