Britain’s support for UN peacebuilding will help prevent conflicts and humanitarian crises





The new UK 12 million aid package will help the United Nations (UN) settle disputes around the world, Middle East Minister James Cleverly announced today (May 27, 2021).

Funding for the United Nations Peacebuilding Program will support efforts to prevent conflict and build peace around the world. This will support a variety of activities in more than 40 countries, from promoting disarmament to empowering women and young people to participate in political dialogue and peace processes.

Since 2010, there has been a surge in conflict around the world, resulting in a significant increase in casualties. British aid will help the UN prevent and curtail conflict, the key to saving lives. For example, the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) will work to:

Prevent and manage conflicts during elections in Somalia and provide mental health support to youth affected by violence. Rehabilitation and reintegration of former fighters such as former Boko Haram members of Niger; Create a safe environment for those who escaped the Sudan conflict to return home.

James Cleverly, Minister of the Middle East and North Africa, said:

We know prevention is better than cure. By addressing the causes and drivers of conflict with this new UK aid package, it will help you intervene and save lives before the crisis goes out of control.

This helps in my home too. We know how interconnected the world is, and instability abroad increases the risk of organized crime or terrorism at home.

By 2030, 80% of the world’s poorest population is expected to live in vulnerable and conflict-affected states. Investing in conflict prevention is the right thing to do, and it’s also a smart investment that saves lives and costs extra money, including humanitarian aid, conflict and recovery.

Today’s support package continues the UK’s long-term support for PBFs. The UK has provided over 160 million funds to the Peacebuilding Fund since its inception in 2006, making the UK one of the largest donors.

A peace-building approach has already been shown to improve resilience in vulnerable and conflict-affected regions, and UK support has already helped the UN provide stability in countries at risk of violence, such as:

By resolving land disputes, preventing land destruction and improving livelihoods, we have reduced disputes in parts of Lake Chad by 48%. Investing in infrastructure and SMEs for women and youth in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan contributes to a 50% reduction in conflict between regions. Strengthening the rule of law in Sudan, reducing regional conflict.

The Peace Building directly supports the priorities outlined in the UK’s Integrated Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy Review, which details how the UK resolves violent conflicts and instability in vulnerable countries. The integrated review sets out the government’s vision for the UK’s role in the world by 2030 and the steps we will take, both at home and with other countries, to help us become stronger, safer and more prosperous in a more competitive era.

In addition to the UK’s support for development, the UK is using all its diplomatic influence to resolve conflicts around the world. The integrated review promises the UK to be more actively involved in international institutions. This includes regular use of the seats of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to promote peace and lobbying for a humanitarian approach. The UK is the UNSC’s primary voice in conflict prevention, and this support further complements UK diplomatic leadership in building peace.

Note to editors

The UK will provide 10 million aid from the UK to the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund this fiscal year. The UK will also provide the UK’s 2 million aid to the UNDP-DPPA joint program on building national capacity for conflict prevention, a program that specializes in supporting the UN and national stakeholders in peacebuilding initiatives and projects. Deploy a development advisor.

