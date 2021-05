US stocks, earnings, employment data

European stocks rose to record highs on Thursday after a key US jobs report signaled further labor market recovery.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4% by mid-afternoon, hovering at 447.03 points, slightly below Tuesday’s record of 447.15. Basic resources jumped 3% while health care stocks slipped 0.8%.

Initial weekly jobless claims in the United States stood at 406,000 last week, official figures revealed on Thursday, their lowest since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and down from 444,000 on weekdays previous. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a total of 425,000 people.

US equity futures have been mixed in pre-market trading, as Dow futures have climbed more than 160 points in the news, while S&P 500 futures have changed little and futures on Dow have climbed over 160 points on the news. the Nasdaq traded in slightly negative territory.

On the U.S. side, Senate Republicans also presented their $ 928 billion infrastructure counter-offer to President Joe Bidenon on Thursday, as the two sides seek to strike a bipartisan deal. Biden’s latest offer to Republicans totaled $ 1.7 trillion.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Thursday’s trading as investors reacted to the release of Chinese industrial profits which climbed 57% year-over-year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics.

On the data front, Germany’s GfK survey showed consumer sentiment improved less than expected in May, to -7.0 from -8.6 revised in April. Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a reading of -5.2.

Profits before the bell came from Johnson Matthey, Pets at Home, Daily Mail & General Trust, United Utilities, Tate & Lyle and Ted Baker.

Shares of Airbus climbed more than 9% to lead the Stoxx 600 after the aircraft maker announced ambitious production plans, targeting 64 A320 models per month by the second quarter of 2023.

Despite double-digit growth for its fiscal year and an increase in its dividend, Tate & Lyle’s share price slipped more than 5% by mid-afternoon.

