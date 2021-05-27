EU tourists accuse British border officials of humiliating treatment | Immigration and asylum





EU tourists coming to the UK said they were fingerprinted, detained and treated like liars by border officials before attempting to travel through channel tunnels or by ferry from Calais.

Sergio DAlberti, a 51-year-old Italian hotel manager who is currently out of work due to the Covid epidemic, told the Guardian that he was detained in a French port for seven hours after British border military officials concluded that he might benefit. system.

They said that his 4,500 (3,870) funds were not enough to cover all reasonable expenses related to you that you were not working or accessing public funds, and his lack of return tickets and jobs added suspicion that he was lying. said.

Notice of denial of entry showing the discretion of the border forces.

DAlberti planned a road trip from his home in Cte dAzur with a pleasant diversion during the pandemic on his way to Ireland to meet his wife’s family in Kerry. Instead, he said he hadn’t booked all the hotels for the trip after quarantine and had no round-trip tickets, so I was detained for hours like I was a criminal, fingerprinted and photographed.

It was terrible. I was disgusted with the way I was treated. I have never been so humiliating in my life. I will never go to England again. For me, England no longer exists. Not in my vocabulary. After Calais, he said it was the North Pole.

His ordeal at Kale coincided with the experience of Danish pastry chef Angelina, who traveled for 10 hours in Jutland with her boyfriend. I went with him to visit his family. I worked in Denmark and planned to stay for 3 weeks.

Like DAlberti, Angelina went home two weeks ago, but decided to go home because Calais’ Border Force agent told me that if she voluntarily turned back, her meeting with them would not be registered. They applied for entry by issuing an IS81 stamp on her passport, but was subsequently withdrawn, so the decision could not be made.

When she arrived in Heathrow on a Sunday night and attempted to re-enter England, she noticed the full impact of IS81, announcing her previous attempt, and spent the next five hours crying in the airport detention room.

Despite claiming to exercise EU citizenship to visit the UK without a return ticket and visa on June 16, she was afraid of plans for border military officials to deport her and prevent her boyfriend from seeing her.

Citizens of the European Union have faced stringent new immigration regulations since January 1, and have reported multiple reports of people being detained, handcuffed, or fingerprinted because there are no currently required work visas or border officials do not believe their stories. received.

So, what are the rules for EU citizens when Covid travel restrictions are lifted?

The burden of evidence rests with the visitor

According to the Immigration Regulations, Annex V, 4.2, tourists are responsible for satisfying decision makers who are genuine visitors.

Applicants must meet 5 points to leave the UK after a visit, do not live in the UK or make the UK home, are genuinely looking for entry for permitted purposes and have sufficient funds to cover all of the trips. Must be. Round trip itinerary and any costs incurred include planned personal care costs.

In practice, this means border management looking for records of round-trip tickets, hotel stays, or invitations to visit.

What is the reason border officials suspect you are lying?

Border officials will also look for evidence of their relationship with their country. If an individual has lost his job or is not a student and most of his family is in the UK, border officials may be grounds for doubting their stories.

The 76-page official visitation guideline includes a section on why you are suspicious that the applicant is a genuine visitor.

Among the reasons, there is an assessment that the information provided or the reason for the visit mentioned by the applicant is not reliable.

Can individual border military officials be denied entry?

no. According to immigration regulations, immigration officials cannot deny entry alone, but they must always obtain the authority of the chief immigration inspector or immigration inspector.

A Danish woman from Calais received a passport with the IS81 mark. What is this?

According to the regulations that issued IS 81 stamps are not denied entry. It is documented that you applied for an entry permit but withdrew your application for entry to the UK before it was decided.

She was kicked off at 10:30 PM after describing it as a terrible experience. Border military officials could not explain why they took so long or why she was deprived of her liberty. They also searched her bags and asked about her job in Denmark and her parents.

Angelina said she felt the Border Force was trying to push her to say she would live permanently and illegally in England. She asked why I was entering England and I told him to visit my boyfriend. I visited again because she immediately said she was living with your boyfriend. Already she was talking to my mouth.

Starting a new job in Bayonne, France in July, DAlberti argued that his unemployment status was twisted by officials with evil motives for travel and that his open plans were treated as deep suspicions.

They left me fingerprints. I asked them: is it normal to fingerprint visitors? Do you do this for everyone on the border? They have fingerprints on every finger. Then they took a picture of my face as if I was a suspect.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said: We expect the border forces to respect all arrivals and consider the situation of each passenger individually. British citizens expect us to make sure that everyone entering the UK has the right to do so, and passengers may be asked to establish a basis for entry into the UK.

Guidelines for border officials evaluating the reasons for entry into the UK. Photo: Home Office: Visiting Guide. Version 10.0 2021

This means that applicants must satisfy officials who will be leaving the UK after their visit. They would not live in England or make England their home. We are sincerely looking for entry into the country for the permitted purposes. You must have enough funds to cover everything in your trip, including all expenses incurred, including round trip and planned personal care costs.

If you are detained at the UK border, please email [email protected] and [email protected]

