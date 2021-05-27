Skopje OSCE Mission Officer: British Response





Thank you chair

Welcome back to the Koza Standing Committee Ambassador. Thank you and your team for the comprehensive report. Thank you to the Secretary-General of the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia yesterday for participating in the informal briefing of the participating countries.

I would like to start by praising the Mission and its staff for adaptability and resilience while emphasizing the continued support of the host country and the health and well-being of the staff during challenging years. We especially welcome a mission focused on where real value can be added, including fostering local ownership for future sustainability.

Your previous report to the Standing Committee came shortly after the Congressional elections on July 15 last year. The OSCE/ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission Final Report contains several recommendations. Ahead of local elections scheduled for October, it is expected that some outstanding recommendations will come into force.

We welcome and encourage the Mission’s ongoing support for inclusive elections, including the implementation of ODIHR recommendations. Mission initiatives such as providing gender-separated data in the 2020 parliamentary elections provide a useful evidence base for further policy changes.

In your report, I would like to focus on three areas: social cohesion, freedom of speech, and police reform.

First, when it comes to social cohesion, we welcome the mission’s support to promote inclusion, including secondary education. The involvement of young people is essential to achieving social cohesion and brings positive change to the next generation. We are also committed to mediation and conflict prevention and conflict prevention, including mission support to the Intervention Handbook for local authorities in mixed racial communities, and a conflict prevention/resolution curriculum to empower religious and other community leaders. We welcome missionary work on resolution.

Second, we continue to emphasize the importance of media freedom, and we are delighted that the situation in North Macedonia is slow but improving. However, we are particularly concerned about the growing trend of cyberbullying and verbal violence against female reporters and will continue to work to increase the safety of journalists, including online. Journalists must be able to act without fear of threats or acts of violence. It also supports missionary support for media literacy and encourages public service broadcasters to strengthen their independence.

Third, for police reform, we welcome the mission’s participation and support to the Ministry of Home Affairs throughout the year. This includes a comparative analysis of victims’ rights to assist governments in developing more democratic and civic-centered policing services, as well as support for the police’s introduction of a merit-based career system. We look forward to hearing more about the impact of these activities in future reports.

Ambassador Koza, I am pleased to see your interest in gender. Welcome on the mission to mainstream the gender perspective programmatically. Your report highlights some great initiatives, such as the Mentoring Initiative for Women in the Public Sector. A mission campaign that exposes rumors that perpetuate negative stereotypes and prejudices about gender. We commend the mission’s efforts in this regard and urge a continued focus on sex next year.

Thank you to Ambassador Koza for joining us today, and thank you to your team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos