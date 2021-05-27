Global tax negotiations may be approved before the G7 summit in Cornwall | Tax avoidance





As the UK government pushes the deal, a global tax deal could be approved that will tax the interests of large international corporations at least 15% ahead of next month’s G7 summit in Cornwall.

Conversations between US Presidents Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and other leaders from seven of the richest countries are understood to be subtly balanced to reach a framework consensus before meeting at Carvis Bay on June 11th.

Sources close to the talks said there is a possibility that a negotiation framework could be put in place so that groups of G20 countries could agree on a final draft at a meeting in July.

The deal is aimed at preventing more than 100 large corporations, including Google, Apple, and Amazon, from shifting their enormous profits to tax havens like Bermuda and Cayman Islands or low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland.

Disagreeing with a deal with the Donald Trump administration, the UK and France have imposed their own digital taxes that have been in effect over the past two years.

However, the UK is one of several countries that require global taxes to end the bottom line competition, where several countries have encouraged corporate tax rate competition to attract multinationals. Treasury officials said the decision was on the edge, but plans to force public enterprises to disclose their impact on carbon emissions are also expected to be announced at the G7.

Germany and Japan, which rely on exports for heavy industry, are known to be among the countries concerned about the proposed new rules.

The UK plans to move forward in line with the Climate-related Financial Disclosure Task Force (TCFD) recommendations by 2022, but is looking for agreements that will create a level playing field between companies.

Treasury sources said: Its blade can go either way. But we want it to work and if we can get it over the line it will be a major step forward to let the market play their part in the transformation and do it globally.

Developing countries are calling for the need to extend the scope of their planned 15% corporate tax deals to small global businesses using tax havens, saying the deal under discussion will be of little benefit to the state.

The United States has called for the inclusion of companies outside the tech industry in this plan, but G7 countries believe that increasing the number of more than 100 companies estimated to have already been targeted will be intractable and complex.

The Biden administration was involved in the project, proposing a tax rate of at least 21%, but later stopped this call due to strong lobbying in countries with low corporate tax rates.

Ireland says it is concerned that it would be a less attractive destination for foreign corporate investment if it agrees to raise its corporate tax of 12.5% ​​for US-based US tech companies.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Finance said, “Achieving an international consensus on how to tax large digital companies was a priority for the award. [Rishi Sunak] Since he took office.

Our consistent position is that it matters where the tax is paid and that all contracts must ensure that digital companies pay their taxes in the UK, which reflects economic activity. This is what our taxpayers expect and it is suitable for our public service.

We welcome the new U.S. commitment to address this issue and agree that minimum taxes can help ensure that businesses pay their taxes as long as they are part of that packaged approach.

