Working four days a week will reduce the UK’s carbon footprint, the report says | Greenhouse gas emissions





According to the report, the introduction of four days a week without losing wages will significantly reduce the UK’s carbon footprint and help the country achieve its binding climate targets.

According to the study, by switching to four days a week by 2025, the UK’s emissions are reduced by 127 million tonnes, reducing by more than 20%, equivalent to leaving private vehicles across the country off the road.

Short working hours have gained traction among economists, businesses and some politicians over the past few years. Consumer goods company Unilever has announced a one-year trial in New Zealand since December of last year, and the Spanish and Scottish governments have launched national-level pilot plans.

Advocates say reducing working hours will create jobs, improve people’s mental and physical health, and strengthen families and communities. According to a recent report, these changes could prevent a sharp increase in the unemployment rate after the spread of Corona 19, and most large corporations will be able to cope with the change through increased productivity or higher prices.

The study, conducted by environmental group Platform London and a four-day campaign, found that working four days could play an important role in responding to increasing climate emergencies, as well as reducing emissions from high-energy workplaces and transport. . The carbon footprint of commodities consumed in the UK but produced abroad.

Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas is one of the politicians who support this idea. Not only will it help deliver on our commitment to better reconstruction, it will have a major impact on our carbon emissions. This will help improve people’s health, give many people time to give back to their communities as they wish, and help tackle climate emergencies.

The report found that reducing working hours can reduce transportation emissions by reducing energy use in the workplace and reducing commuting. We also found that giving people additional holidays increases the amount of low-carbon activities they enjoy from rest to exercise, community building, and family meetings, helping to reduce their overall consumption.

Laurie Mompelat, environmental researcher and report author at Platform London, said: Switching to working four days a week, where everyone pays a fair wage, can change the way value is created in society by creating more space for care, relaxation, and relationships.

Shortening working hours per week without losing wages is an important investment in human capital at a time when everyone’s contribution, consideration, and creativity are required to create a more sustainable society.

Joe Ryle, activist of the four-day campaign, said: We already know that four-day weeks are good for the mental health and well-being of workers, but this report proves that it can be a good move for the environment as well.

Environmental movements can make a real difference to the competition to limit the worst impacts of climate change, so you have to lag behind the demand for shorter working hours per week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos