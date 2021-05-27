Wall Street lukewarm over HSBC US retail exit





LONDON HSBC on Wednesday announced it would quit loss-making US retail banking operations, a move that is met with lukewarm applause from Wall Street analysts.

Europe’s largest bank in terms of assets will sell parts of its mass market business and liquidate others as it seeks to focus on its largest market, Asia.

In a note Thursday, Goldman Sachs banking analysts reiterated that HSBC’s lack of scale in US retail banking was the main reason for its low profitability and high cost-to-income ratio in the United States. .

“We therefore regard the announced measures as positive, as they represent a small step towards HSBC which can become a more concentrated, simpler and more profitable group,” said analysts Martin Leitgeb, Andreas Scheriau and Gurpreet Singh Sahi.

Having struggled against large domestic players in the United States and parts of Europe, the British lender has for some time been seeking to pull out of its less profitable operations.

Although it is abandoning most personal and small business customers, HSBC will maintain a small physical presence in the United States to serve its wealthier international customers.

The group will leave 90 of its 148 branches, belonging to a small network of 20 to 25 physical locations that will be recalibrated as international wealth centers, with the remaining branches to be closed.

Goldman analysts noted that while the financial impacts arising from the transactions are insignificant in the larger context of the group and that no further details have yet been given on the profitability of US wealth and personal banking after the exit, the outlook is more positive.

“We see room for improvement in profitability, as the branch’s footprint will have been reduced by more than 80%, while loans will only decline by 13% (all other things being equal),” they said. said, continuing with a “buy” note on HSBC shares.

The main downside risks highlighted by Goldman included weaker macroeconomic trends such as pandemic setbacks, limited progress in restructuring the bank, escalating geopolitical tensions, heightened competition, and “delays in optimizing the bank. ‘capital efficiency within the group’.

Citizens Bank and Cathay Bank, subsidiaries of Citizens Financial Group and Cathay General Corp., have agreed to buy out HSBC’s operations on the east and west coasts, respectively.

The deal would see the majority of HSBC’s 850,000 customer relationships sold, mostly customers with balances below $ 75,000, but Bank of America noted that a 2% deposit premium on the sale is “low compared to industry averages, reflecting the high cost structure of operations. “

“Remaining clients are few but are the dominant part of retail deposit balances in the US. The retained clientele is active internationally or aligned with HSBC’s wealth management ambitions,” bank analysts said Thursday. by BofA, Alastair Ryan and Rohith Chandra-Rajan.

BofA estimates a loss of revenue of $ 200 million in a full year and a reduction in recurring costs of $ 250 million for the wealth and personal management business in the United States, which means it will almost hit its threshold profitability on a pro forma basis.

“However, given the large excess deposits in this business – as in the rest of the group – better US dollar rates would likely improve things significantly,” they added, calling the latest move “small steps.” .

BofA noted that HSBC’s “world-leading deposit base” makes it highly exposed to global rates, and projected that although the bank currently has a “cost / income problem”, the situation “would mechanically improve. If the market involved a three-year Fed. funds rates materialize.

“However, we do note that the group is pursuing a relatively expensive wealth management expansion which, in the short term, would put additional pressure on the cost / income ratio,” added Ryan and Chandra-Rajan, reiterating their note ” neutral “on the stock and maintaining the price target of 4.80 ($ 6.80) per share.

