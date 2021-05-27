



Union membership in the UK has increased for the fourth consecutive year, and official figures have increased by 118,000 during the severe recession of 2020.

According to data from the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, the increase in membership to 6.6 million over the year was entirely the result of an increase in union membership for public sector workers from 228,000 to 4 million.

BEIS said there was a significant decline of 110,000 among private sector workers. Private sector unions are just over 2.5 million, the lowest level since the financial crisis in the late 2000s.

After a steady decline in membership for over 30 years, the number of union members has risen from 6.2 million over the past four years to the current level. However, it is only half of the 13.2 million units, the highest level reached in 1979, the year Margaret Thatcher became prime minister.

Analysis of BEIS figures reveals significant differences in union coverage between the public and private sectors. More than 50% of public sector workers have joined the union for 13% of the private sector.

The Solved Foundation think tank said the insurance coverage was much lower at 10% for minimum-wage workers and 4% for those working in the hospitality sector.

The foundation’s chief economist Dan Tomlinson said: Many people think that union membership will end, but in fact, according to new statistics released today, membership has been increasing for the fourth consecutive year.

However, the number of members varies by division and age group. More than half of all employees in education are members, but the same is true of less than 1 in 20 hospitality employees.

The lack of members in the low-wage sector of the economy, where job quality, security and wage levels are serious issues, poses a significant challenge for workers who need more support, especially in the light of the ongoing economic crisis.

TUC Secretary General Frances OGrady said: Joining the union was more important than ever. This plague brutally exposed the terrible working conditions and anxiety faced by many workers.

Thousands of people rely on unions during this crisis to protect their jobs, protect their rights, and keep their workplaces safe. Trade unions can play a key role in helping countries recover from this epidemic by supporting good green jobs and working with employers to raise wages and conditions across the UK.

