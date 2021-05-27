Biden to push US $ 6 trillion budget for next fiscal year – NYT





US President Joe Biden speaks about jobs and the economy at the White House in Washington, United States on April 7, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden will seek $ 6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for fiscal 2022, reaching $ 8.2 trillion by 2031, The New York Times reported on Thursday, a day before the White House unveiled its proposal. budget.

Citing documents it obtained, The Times said the Democratic president plans to pay off his agenda by raising taxes on businesses and top incomes, and that budget deficits will begin to decline in the 2030s.

On Friday, Biden is set to release his first full budget since taking office in January as he looks to push forward his priorities for investing in infrastructure, child care and other public works in a national reconstruction effort. Read more

White House officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the report, which said Biden’s proposal would put the country on track for its highest sustained level of spending since World War II.

Republicans have slammed the president for asking for billions of dollars in new spending, paving the way for pitched battles over his priorities.

“It just seems the trillions keep coming,” Republican US Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who leads a group of colleagues pursuing a counter-offer to Biden’s current $ 1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal. Read more

While the president can propose an annual budget to the US government, it is up to Congress to approve spending bills. And while Democrats hold a majority in the US House of Representatives, they only tightly control the 50/50 divided US Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote.

Still, Biden campaigned to chart a new course for the country after four years of division under his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and vowed to push his sweeping proposals forward.

His plan, due on Friday, will offer more details on that path, including possible spending jumps in Medicaid and other social programs. He will also present the proposed funds for foreign aid, immigration, police and national defense.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos