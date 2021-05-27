UK economic resumption on 21 June stalls on equilibrium





Plans to end the pandemic restrictions in Britain on June 21 are questionable, health minister Matt Hancock warned that the first Covid strain found in India now accounts for three-quarters of all new cases.

A formal assessment of case and hospitalization data will be announced before June 14th, and the rest of the restrictions will only be lifted “in case it’s safe,” said Hancock.

Hancock said the UK’s vaccination program is breaking the link between infection and death, but experts and officials have emphasized warnings that as new strains soar nationwide, closure rules may be needed longer.

Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, whose modeling was at the heart of the first containment, told the BBC that the unlock was “on balance” and that the data collected within the next two or three weeks will be important. Later he said the fight against the new strain was tight, supported by Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health and Security Administration.

Rising case

Covid-19 cases recently reported 3,180 infections daily in the UK on Wednesday, and hospital admissions are also starting to increase.

Case rates rose slightly in most regions during the week through May 23, and were highest between the ages of 10 and 19, according to data released by Public Health England on Thursday. Yvonne Doyle, PHE’s medical director, stressed the need to be cautious.

Hancock stressed that the vaccine was not 100% effective, saying that 1 in 10 people hospitalized in the Covid hotspot area were completely vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident that the resumption will proceed. “As I’ve said many times, I can’t see anything in the current data suggesting that it should be off the roadmap,” he said in a pooled interview.

Johnson challenges authority after Cummings Salvo

Ferguson said he had always anticipated that mitigation rules for social distancing would lead to a surge in infections, but questions remain as to how much worse the strain will be.

Ferguson told the BBC that the UK couldn’t cope with too many incidents. “Phase 4 is rather in balance,” he said. “Data collected within the next two to three weeks is very important.”

Comfortable rules

In phase 3 of the May 17 UK roadmap, you’ll be meeting indoors for the first time in months, including inside pubs and restaurants, but the rules have been broadly relaxed with two households or groups of up to six people. .

Step 4 can see all legal restrictions on social contact lifted, people can meet in larger groups and large-scale events can take place.

In other developments:

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said the vaccine passport would not be used in bars or public transport, but he said so far 10 countries have agreed to accept NHS app records as proof of indemnity for travel. These include tourist hotspots such as Croatia and GreeceGove, and when vaccine certification is introduced, it is only a temporary measure for UK locations, Harries says. The best protection against Indian strains.

(Updated Hancock comment in first paragraph)

