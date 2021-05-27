US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack | Business





U.S. WASHINGTON (AP) pipeline operators will for the first time be required to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a directive from the Biden administration in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states this this month.

The Transportation Security Administration directive released Thursday also requires pipeline owners and operators to report any cyber incidents to the federal government and that a cybersecurity coordinator be available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like this. which closed Colonial Pipeline.

Pipeline companies, which until now operated on voluntary guidelines, could face financial penalties starting at $ 7,000 per day if they fail to comply with a security directive reflecting an administration’s focus on cybersecurity prior to the May attack on Colonial, senior Department of Homeland Security officials said.

The evolution of ransomware attacks over the past 12 to 18 months has come to such an extent that it poses a risk to national security and that we are concerned about the impact on critical national functions, said the one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. discuss settlement details before official publication.

The six-page directive, which comes into effect Friday, applies to owners and operators of hazardous liquids or gas pipelines or natural gas facilities that have been deemed to be part of the country’s critical infrastructure that must be protected against cyber threats such as ransomware.

Criminal syndicates, often based in Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe, have unleashed a wave of ransomware attacks in which they scramble a target’s data with encryption and demand a ransom. Victims included state and local governments, hospitals, medical researchers, and businesses large and small, leaving some victims unable to perform even routine operations.

The hack that targeted Colonial Pipeline prompted the company to shut down a system that supplies about 45% of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast for about a week. This has led to panic buying and gas station shortages from Washington, DC to Florida.

It was raised in Congress on Wednesday when DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas presented the agency’s budget next year to the Homeland Security subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.

The colonial pipeline breach, in particular, has been a wake-up call to many Americans about how malicious cyber actors, often backed by foreign states, can disrupt the U.S. economy and all of our lives, said representative Lucille Roybal-Allard, D- California, chair of the committee.

Colonial Pipeline, based in Alpharetta, Ga., Later revealed that he had paid a ransom of $ 4.4 million to regain access to his data from the hacker gang, linked by the FBI to a Russian-speaking criminal union known as DarkSide.

The episode exposed the threat to the vast network of pipelines used to transport oil, other liquids, and natural gas to the United States.

TSA is responsible for the physical and cybersecurity of this network and has worked with owners and operators – about 100 companies in total – to develop the voluntary guidelines and conduct on-site assessments. Lawmakers and experts have criticized industry safety standards.

DHS, under Mayorkas, launched a 60-day sprint to focus the agency on the ransomware threat weeks before the Colonial Pipeline hack went public on May 7. happen in the first place.

Pipeline owners will be required to complete the assessment within 30 days. They will need to show how their processes align with the voluntary guidelines, identify gaps and provide a plan to address them, officials said.

Operators will for the first time be required to report any cybersecurity incident to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, another component of DHS. Companies have been reluctant to report violations in the past for a variety of reasons, including embarrassment and fear of exposing themselves to legal liability.

Pipeline companies will also need to designate a cybersecurity coordinator who would be on duty 24/7 to work with TSA and CISA in the event of a breach like the Colonial Pipeline.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos