US announces new pipeline security guidelines after hack





The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday released a new safety guideline for pipeline owners and operators after a colonial pipeline hack disrupted fuel supplies in the Southeastern United States for days this this month.

“The recent ransomware attack on a major oil pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is essential to our homeland security,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

Owners and operators of critical pipelines will be required to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the ministry’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and designate a cybersecurity coordinator, who will be available 24 hours a day, seven days. out of seven, DHS said.

The directive will also require pipeline owners and operators to review current cybersecurity practices and identify gaps and remedial measures for risks, he said. They must report these results to the Transportation Security Administration, a DHS unit, and CISA within 30 days.

A ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, to shut down much of its network for several days earlier this month, leaving thousands of gas stations across the southeastern states -United without fuel.

Motorists, fearing prolonged shortages, rushed to fill their tanks as the blackout exposed nations’ dependence on a few key pipelines for their fuel needs.

The shutdown of the 8,900 km (5,500 mile) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast.

Hackers took Colonial Pipeline’s computer network hostage and managed to extort millions of dollars in digital currency. The incident propelled the cybersecurity of US critical infrastructure to the top of the national agenda.

Colonial investigators say the attack software was distributed by a gang called DarkSide, which includes Russian speakers and avoids hacking targets in the former Soviet Union. US President Joe Biden said Russia should take some responsibility since the hacking came from within its borders.

In the past, the Transportation Security Administration has provided voluntary guidance on pipeline cybersecurity.

TSA is considering additional mandatory measures to improve cybersecurity in the pipeline industry, according to the DHS statement.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

