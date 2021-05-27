Britain will not return to inflation in the 1970s, banking officials say | Interest rate





The UK is not on its way back to inflation in the 1970s, and interest rates still need to go below zero if the economy shakes over the next few months, said a senior policy maker at the Bank of England.

Jan Vlieghe, one of the nine members of the Threadneedle Streets Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said the UK has not yet moved out of the woods, despite a rebound in activity due to the vaccine, and is at risk of a higher unemployment rate. withdrawn.

In a speech at the University of Bath, Vlieghe said there will be an unprecedented increase in 2021 following an unprecedented decline in activity in 2020. He has the temptation to call it a boom, but he added: It is more accurate to call it the expected return to normal.

Vlieghes’ remarks show that the Office for National Statistics’ summary of recent economic data showed that after the recent relaxation restrictions earlier this month, job vacancies, credit and debit card usage, and restaurant reservations all increased, further boosting economic activity. Shredded.

ONS said:

The return of indoor seating at the restaurant meant that weekly reservations through May 24th in the same period of 2019 were around 132%.

The number of workers enrolled in the government’s wage subsidy system decreased by 2 points, reaching the lowest level in 2021, 8%.

The number of online job ads in the state ending May 21 was 118% of the average level in February 2020, the month before activity restrictions were first announced.

The number of credit and debit card transactions was 96% of the average level in February 2020.

Vehicle traffic on Monday 17 May 2021 was 97% of the level seen in the first week of February 2020.

Vlieghe said: Thanks to the continued rapid release of vaccinations, the economic outlook is better than ever in the past year, but we haven’t gotten out of the forest yet. Internationally, the number of new virus cases continues to increase, which continues to strain global economic activity. In the UK, we are still addressing the so-called variant concerns that could affect the rate at which Covid-related restrictions can be safely relaxed.

On the domestic economy side, we are still facing the easing of the halo plan ahead of us. MPC expects most seasoned workers to reintegrate smoothly into the labor market, but this process is subject to considerable uncertainty. We’re talking about millions of workers, and even if only a few of them go unemployed later this year, it could lead to a macroeconomically significant increase in unemployment.

Vlieghe rejected the idea that an increase in the money supply, commodity prices or wages is ready to send the inflation rate permanently above the government’s target of 2%. The comparison with the 1970s was wrong, he said.

MPC commissioner said it was his central assumption that interest rate hikes would not be necessary until 2022, even if the economy performs, given the 7.25% and 5.75% growth rates the banks projected for this year and next year.

There is a risk of faster and slower recovery, he added. The former, marked by more pronounced inflationary pressures, will lead to the first tightening of policy in early 2022, and the latter may call for a new easing of the MPC.

If demand has declined due to concerns about the new Covid variant, or if the end of dormancy has resulted in higher-than-expected unemployment, you may need to simulate the economy a bit more to simulate the economy a bit more to reduce margin and ensure inflation. Temporary gains at the end of this year do not continue to fall below the 2% target.

