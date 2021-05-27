U.S. drivers will be hit by skyrocketing prices at the pumps during Memorial Day holiday





A gas pump at an Arco gas station in San Diego, California, United States, July 11, 2018. REUTERS / Mike Blake / File Photo

U.S. motorists will see the highest gas prices in seven years when they hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer driving season, as demand for fuel rises alongside rates. vaccination against coronavirus.

In addition, parts of the country, such as Washington, DC, are still experiencing a high percentage of gas station outages, after the country’s main gas pipeline was temporarily closed earlier this month.

Retail gasoline prices are around $ 3.04 per gallon on average nationwide, the most expensive since 2014, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

And after a year of lockdowns to stem the coronavirus pandemic, tens of millions of American road trips are expected to be stung by these prices: more than 34 million Americans are expected to take the highways between May 27 and May 31, s’ waits for the AAA. , an increase of 53% compared to last year but still down 10% compared to 2019.

“Leading up to Memorial Day, demand for gas is expected to increase as more Americans take the roads for trips that may have been delayed or avoided due to the pandemic,” said Devin Gladden, spokesperson AAA.

U.S. gasoline demand stands at around 9.48 million barrels per day, the highest since March 2020, when U.S. officials began drastically restricting travel, according to Energy Information data. Administration.

Prices at the pump had already risen earlier this month after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline shut down the system for days and prevented fuel supplies from crossing the United States.

Motorists fearing a longer outage rushed to gas stations to refuel their tanks, emptying more than 16,000 stations at one point.

About 6,000 gas stations were still without fuel this week, according to tracking company GasBuddy. Nearly 40% of gas stations in Washington, the nation’s capital, were empty. More than 20% of stations in North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina were also without supply.

“This is still due to the resumption of the colonial blackout, as well as high demand, which makes it difficult for stations to catch up,” said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.

