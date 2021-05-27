Unemployment claims in the United States extend decline to new pandemic low





Workers’ unemployment claims have fallen to a new pandemic low, continuing a steadily declining trend and adding to signs of a healing labor market and a broader, albeit uneven, economic recovery.

Initial jobless claims for the state’s regular programs, a proxy for layoffs, fell last week to 406,000 from 444,000 the week before, the labor ministry said Thursday. This level represents the lowest claim levels since the coronavirus pandemics began last year and for the fourth week in a row, claims hit a new pandemic low. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal predicted there were 425,000 new claims last week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed orders for cars, appliances and other durable and durable goods fell 1.3% seasonally adjusted in April from March, the first monthly drop in demand for these. produced in one year. The decline was concentrated in the automotive sector, where a shortage of semiconductors has caused disruption, and in the defense industry, which tends to be highly volatile. Shipments of motor vehicles and parts also fell sharply, while shipments of defense equipment increased.

Low inventories at businesses and retailers have translated into increased demand from manufacturers for much of the past year, but supply chain issues continue to restrict production and delay some shipments.

Excluding transport, durable goods orders rose 1% in April and excluding defense, they were unchanged from March. Orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, also known as basic capital goods, an indicator of business investment, rose 2.3% in April.

In short, despite the overall figure, this report indicates an explosive expansion underway, Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said of the durable goods figures in a note to clients.

U.S. gross domestic product, a broad measure of economic output of goods and services, grew in the first quarter at an annual rate of 6.4 percent, unrevised from the original estimate, according to another US Department report. trade. Consumer spending, a key driver of the economy, was revised at an annual rate of 11.3% in the first three months of the year.

Taken together, data for Thursday indicates a strengthening labor market as Covid-19 cases steadily decline, more Americans receive vaccines against the virus, and governments ease restrictions on businesses, although that the overall economic recovery remains uneven.

I think there’s still a lot of pain out there, but the good news is it really looks like the economy is going overdrive, and I’m seeing some positive signs for the job market, Beth said. Ann Bovino, Chief US Economist at S&P Global. Ratings.

Overall employment in the United States is down by more than eight million jobs from pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims remain higher than before the pandemic. The number of Americans who continue to receive unemployment benefits under regular state programs fell to 3.6 million in the week ended May 15, after increasing the previous week.

What happens when you lose your job?

As of early May, nearly 16 million Americans continued to claim benefits under all unemployment programs, including special programs designed to support workers during the pandemic. Some businesses and Republican lawmakers recently expressed concern that a federal pandemic program that provides benefit recipients with a weekly supplement of $ 300 could limit employers’ ability to hire workers.

About two dozen states, all led by Republicans, have announced they will end the supplement this summer, ahead of its scheduled expiration in early September.

Searches of the job site Indeed.com measured these states’ share of nationwide job search activity, as evidenced by clicks on job listings, after announcing their intention to end the supplement early. Research found that job search activity in those states increased immediately after the ads. However, the rise was fleeting, according to research, and within eight days returned to previous levels.

Surveys suggest that benefits are among several reasons why many workers stay out of the labor market, despite still high unemployment. Other reasons include fears of contracting Covid-19, schools remaining closed or only partially reopened, and the lack of skills needed for available positions. The Labor Ministry reported that employers created just 266,000 jobs last month, compared to a million economists expected.

Tim Bridges, owner of The Cleaning Authority in Troy, Mich., Said demand for his company’s services had increased recently, but he had not been able to take on new clients quickly due to the limited staff.

He said some workers who turned down his job offers cited improved unemployment benefits. Last year, Mr. Bridges increased the company’s starting salary to $ 15 an hour, and he said he recently changed company policies to offer staff more flexible hours in the aim of attracting additional workers. He said he’s hired five new workers in the past two months or so, bringing his total workforce to 28, but he’s still looking for more.

It’s a more competitive market for finding employees. We were doing everything we could, he said.

Mr Stanley, of Amherst Pierpont Securities, said he expects the Labor Department to announce next week that employers created 700,000 jobs in May. He said constraints on labor supply are expected to ease as improved unemployment benefits end, more people are vaccinated and schools reopen, potentially reducing some persistent Americans in terms of unemployment. health and child care.

I think more and more people will go there and look for a job, which should both help ease stress in the job market and speed up the pace of reported job gains, he said. declared.

Supply chain disruptions are also likely limiting companies’ ability to hire, said Robert Frick, a business economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union. He said employers must also adapt to a hiring landscape that is fundamentally altered because many worker preferences and habits have changed during the pandemic.

When something crashes in the economy, it’s going to be rebuilt differently. Right now, we’re figuring out what’s the same and what’s different, Frick said. People wonder if my job is gone for good? and maybe also thinking: Do I want to go back to my job?

—John McCormick and Sarah Chaney Cambon contributed to this article.

